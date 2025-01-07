Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market To Experience Significant Growth By 2034: Key Opportunities For Pharma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Medtronic, Philips, Boston Scientific, and others are revolutionizing Peripheral Artery treatment, enhancing symptom relief and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) - Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report offers an in-depth understanding of Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) treatments, highlighting critical insights into treatment trends, revenue growth, and evolving therapeutic options. It offers key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while assessing the impact of innovative PAD treatments on improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

The report evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging PAD therapies, supported by a comprehensive review of the clinical trial landscape. This includes ongoing and upcoming studies that are expected to shape the future of PAD treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report is an invaluable resource for understanding advancements and market dynamics in PAD treatment.

To Know in detail about the Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Report:

. In 2021, the global prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment (PAD) was 5.6%, with higher rates observed in high-income countries compared to low-income ones, according to the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

. PAD prevalence is similar or higher in women, as they constitute a larger proportion of the elderly population.

. Research shows that 75% of acute myocardial infarctions globally result from plaque rupture, with the highest incidence in men above 45 years and in women over 50 years, contributing to PAD's rising prevalence.

. The PAD market was valued at USD 3.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64%, reaching USD 5.47 billion by 2030.

. In March 2024, BD announced the enrollment of the first patient in the "AGILITY" study, assessing the safety and effectiveness of the BD Vascular Covered Stent for PAD treatment.

. Leading companies in the PAD market include Medtronic, Philips, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, BD, Terumo, Biotronik, Cordis, Abbott, and more.

. Emerging therapies for PAD include REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra (LSTA12), RJX (Rejuveinix), Engensis (VM202), and others.

. High device costs, adverse treatment events, and other constraints are expected to limit the PAD market's growth during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Overview

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment is a common manifestation of arterial stenosis of the lower and/or upper extremities that reduces arterial flow. It is well known that Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment is associated with elevated morbidity and mortality with cardiovascular (CV) disease. In Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment, the legs or arms-usually the legs-do not receive enough blood flow to keep up with the demand, which may cause leg pain when walking (claudication) and other symptoms.

Many people with Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment have no symptoms. The most common symptom of lower-extremity Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment is painful muscle cramping in the hips, thighs, or calves when walking, climbing stairs, or exercising. However, those who develop a painful ache in their legs when they walk usually disappear after a few minutes of rest. The medical term for this is“intermittent claudication.” The symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment often develop slowly over time. If your symptoms develop quickly or get suddenly worse, it could be a sign of a serious problem requiring immediate treatment.

Get a Free sample for the Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment (PAD) Treatment Market Segment Analysis:

The Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment market report proffers Market Segment analysis for the study period 2020–2034 segmented into:

. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment (PAD) market by Treatment Type (Devices [Angioplasty Balloons, Angioplasty Stents, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, and Peripheral Guidewires], and Drugs)

. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment (PAD) market by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics)

. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment (PAD) market by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market trends @ Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Epidemiology Forecast

North America Expected to Lead the Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Treatment Market

North America is projected to dominate the global PAD treatment market in 2023, driven by increasing awareness initiatives, a rising elderly population, and the growing prevalence of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. The region also benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, further boosting market growth.

According to the American Heart Association (2021), PAD affected approximately 8.5 million U.S. adults over 40, with African Americans being disproportionately impacted. In Canada, around 800,000 people are diagnosed with PAD annually. Obesity, a significant risk factor for PAD, is prevalent in both countries, with obese individuals being 3–5 times more likely to develop severe PAD complications like critical limb ischemia.

Recent FDA approvals, such as Cardio Flow's FreedomFlow® Peripheral Guidewire (June 2022) and Medtronic's IN 018 Paclitaxel-Coated PTA Balloon Catheter (May 2022), highlight advancements in PAD treatment. These factors collectively create a favorable growth environment for the PAD market in North America.

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Outlook

The treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is multifaceted and focuses on managing symptoms and preventing further complications. It involves lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, controlling blood pressure, and exercise, along with medications like cholesterol-lowering agents, antiplatelet drugs, anticoagulants, and peripheral vasodilators. These therapies aim to manage claudication symptoms, prevent cardiovascular issues, and support limb preservation.

By adhering to this treatment approach, patients can reduce the risk of atherosclerosis-related complications such as stroke, myocardial infarction, critical limb ischemia, and amputation. However, PAD is often under-treated compared to coronary artery disease.

Treatment options include endovascular revascularization, surgical revascularization, and, in some cases, amputation. Endovascular revascularization is the primary approach for limb preservation. Additionally, therapeutic angiogenesis through gene and cell therapy is being explored. Collategene (HGF plasmid) is the only gene therapy approved in Japan, with several cell therapies still in development.

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Drivers

. The increasing incidence of PAD due to aging populations and lifestyle factors such as diabetes, smoking, and obesity is driving demand for effective treatments.

. Innovations in endovascular procedures, including drug-coated balloons and stents, are improving treatment outcomes and boosting adoption rates globally.

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Barriers

. The expense of cutting-edge devices and therapies limits accessibility, particularly in low- and middle-income regions.

. Many PAD cases remain undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness among patients and healthcare providers, constraining market growth.

Scope of the Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: Global

. Key Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Companies: Medtronic, Philips, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, BD, Terumo, Biotronik, Cordis, Abbott, and others.

. Key Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Therapies: REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra (LSTA12), RJX (Rejuveinix), Engensis (VM202), and others.

. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment currently marketed, and Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment emerging therapies

. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Dynamics: Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment market drivers and Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment

3. SWOT analysis of Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment

4. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Overview at a Glance

6. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Disease Background and Overview

7. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment

9. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Unmet Needs

11. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Emerging Therapies

12. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Drivers

16. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Barriers

17. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Appendix

18. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Atherosclerosis Market:

Chronic Kidney Disease Market:

Diabetes Market:

Critical Limb Ischemia Market:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.