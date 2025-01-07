Secondary Tickets Market Trends & Forecast (2025-2030) By Type, Pricing Model, Application And Region

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondary Tickets by Type, Pricing Model, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Secondary Tickets Market grew from USD 41.48 billion in 2023 to USD 44.98 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.66%, reaching USD 74.21 billion by 2030.



Market insights reveal that growth is primarily driven by increasing internet penetration, the proliferation of smartphones, and consumers' growing comfort with online transactions. However, challenges such as the lack of regulatory frameworks in certain regions, counterfeit ticket sales, and inflated pricing due to scalping could restrict market advancement. Furthermore, global events like the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted live events schedules and affected ticket sales.

Opportunities emerge from the increasing trend of digitalization offering enhanced value through improved customer experience and personalized recommendations. Machine learning and artificial intelligence can optimize pricing strategies and increase customer engagement. Innovations could focus on enhancing security features, such as blockchain technology, to ensure ticket authenticity and transparency in transactions.

Businesses should also look into developing mobile apps that leverage augmented reality (AR) to offer an immersive ticket purchasing experience. Furthermore, partnerships with event organizers and exclusive content offerings can create new revenue streams.

Overall, despite some challenges, the secondary tickets market is poised for growth due to technological advances and shifting consumer behaviors. Companies should capitalize on tech-driven enhancements, regulatory improvements, and strategic partnerships to capture market opportunities effectively.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Secondary Tickets Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Type



Offline Platform

Online Platform

Pricing Model



Auction-Based



Dynamic Pricing

Fixed Pricing

Application



Concerts



Movies



Performing Arts

Sports Events

Region



Americas



Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa

