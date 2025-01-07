Tibet Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 95, Over 130 Injured
BEIJING, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Local authorities in Tibet announced on Tuesday that the earthquake that hit the area killed 95 and injured 130.
Chinese Central Television (CCTV) reported local authorities saying that the 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the City of Xigaze at 9:05 am.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts to save lives, minimize casualties and assist the injured.
He also urged efforts to prevent secondary disasters, properly resettle affected residents, and handle the aftermath work effectively.
The earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas, causing buildings to shake across neighboring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and India. (end)
