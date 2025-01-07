A Historic Milestone For Kashmir's Transportation Network

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Irfan Attari Kashmiri

The much-anticipated Vande Bharat train is set to be introduced in January 2025, marking a historic moment for Kashmir's network. Capable of navigating the twists and turns of the Himalayan track at speeds of up to 90 km/h, this ultra-modern train is poised to cut time between Srinagar and New Delhi to just 13 hours, potentially revolutionizing how travelers move in and out of the Valley. Beyond its impact on travel time, the train is also expected to bring economic relief by reducing the exorbitant airfares that have burdened many.

For decades, air travel has been the primary mode of transportation to navigate the geographical constraints between Kashmir and other parts of India. However, the steep costs associated with flights have placed a heavy financial strain on locals, students, and workers. The New Delhi-Srinagar airfare typically ranges between ₹3,000 and ₹8,000 one-way, soaring even higher during peak tourism seasons and festivals.

The Vande Bharat Experience

The Vande Bharat Express, a flagship semi-high-speed rail project, promises a world-class travel experience within India. Departing New Delhi every evening, the train reaches Srinagar the following morning, offering a 13-hour journey that, while longer than a flight, prioritizes comfort and convenience. Furnished with heating systems to withstand Kashmir's freezing winters, the train includes key stops such as Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat train is expected to disrupt the New Delhi-Srinagar travel sector. Premium airlines, long dominant on this route, may face significant competition as ticket prices on the train are projected to range between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000. This affordability, coupled with the comfort and reliability of rail travel, is anticipated to attract a substantial number of passengers who previously had limited options.

Transportation analysts predict that airfares on this route could drop by 10% to 30% in the short term as airlines adapt to the new competition. For budget travelers and families, the train offers an attractive alternative, particularly during winters when fog and snow often disrupt air travel. The Vande Bharat's all-weather reliability presents a dependable solution for those long accustomed to flight delays and cancellations.

Economic and Tourism Impact

The Vande Bharat train is expected to significantly benefit Kashmir's economy, which heavily relies on tourism. By making travel easier and more affordable, it will likely encourage greater numbers of domestic tourists to visit the Valley. Kashmir, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, historical monuments, and rich cultural heritage, has often been inaccessible to budget tourists due to high travel costs.

Affordable train fares are also expected to boost off-season tourism, which has previously been hampered by prohibitively expensive airfares. Tourism experts suggest that the influx of visitors will directly benefit local residents by increasing demand for lodgings, hospitality services, cafés, and handicrafts. Bashir Ahmed, a shop owner at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, remarked,“Low-cost travel means more tourists visiting the state, which translates directly to better business.”

Breaking Monopoly and Fostering Competition

The introduction of the Vande Bharat train is seen as a challenge to the monopolistic pricing practices of airlines on the New Delhi-Srinagar route. Peak-season airfares often reach exorbitant levels, leaving passengers with little choice. However, the Vande Bharat Express offers an alternative that could bring much-needed price regulation to the market.

While airlines are unlikely to lose their entire customer base, especially among those who prioritize speed, the competition introduced by the train is expected to drive better pricing and services. Rajeev Sharma, a transport analyst, noted,“We will see increased offers, discounts, and dynamic pricing as airlines attempt to win back lost market share.”

A Step Towards Sustainable Development

The Vande Bharat train aligns with the government's vision of sustainable development. Equipped with modern, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly features, it serves as a model for future transportation initiatives.

For locals, the train represents a long-overdue solution to high travel costs and limited options. For tourists, it offers an affordable way to experience the beauty of Kashmir without breaking the bank. And for the region as a whole, the train promises enhanced connectivity and economic growth.

Conclusion

The Vande Bharat Express in Kashmir is not just a transportation upgrade-it is a symbol of progress, affordability, and inclusivity. By bridging distances and reducing travel costs, it unites families, boosts tourism, and fosters economic development. As the train's arrival approaches, it carries the hopes and aspirations of the people, ushering in a new era of connectivity and opportunity for the Valley.

The author is a social activist, writer, President of Foundation for Youth Web, and a student of cybersecurity