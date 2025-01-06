ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic For December 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 16.2% in Puerto Rico and 14.5% in Colombia and decreased by 5.7% in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
(NYSE: ASR ; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2024 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 2.3% compared to December 2023.
Passenger traffic increased by 16.2% in Puerto Rico and 14.5% in Colombia and declined 5.7% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico reported increases of 29.3% in international traffic and 14.7% in domestic traffic. Performance in Colombia was driven by increases of 26.6% in international traffic and 11.1% in domestic traffic, while Mexico, in turn, reported declines in international and domestic traffic of 5.6% and 6.0%, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from December 1 to December 31, 2024, and from December 1 to December 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
Mexico
|
4,035,410
|
3,803,399
|
(5.7)
|
|
43,467,984
|
41,420,330
|
(4.7)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,840,849
|
1,731,089
|
(6.0)
|
|
21,272,863
|
19,808,950
|
(6.9)
|
International Traffic
|
2,194,561
|
2,072,310
|
(5.6)
|
|
22,195,121
|
21,611,380
|
(2.6)
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
1,109,409
|
1,289,410
|
16.2
|
|
12,197,553
|
13,247,382
|
8.6
|
Domestic Traffic
|
995,024
|
1,141,504
|
14.7
|
|
10,919,299
|
11,697,473
|
7.1
|
International Traffic
|
114,385
|
147,906
|
29.3
|
|
1,278,254
|
1,549,909
|
21.3
|
Colombia
|
1,390,788
|
1,592,244
|
14.5
|
|
14,895,709
|
16,651,560
|
11.8
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,089,695
|
1,210,975
|
11.1
|
|
11,920,378
|
13,004,778
|
9.1
|
International Traffic
|
301,093
|
381,269
|
26.6
|
|
2,975,331
|
3,646,782
|
22.6
|
Total Traffic
|
6,535,607
|
6,685,053
|
2.3
|
|
70,561,246
|
71,319,272
|
1.1
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,925,568
|
4,083,568
|
4.0
|
|
44,112,540
|
44,511,201
|
0.9
|
International Traffic
|
2,610,039
|
2,601,485
|
(0.3)
|
|
26,448,706
|
26,808,071
|
1.4
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,840,849
|
1,731,089
|
(6.0)
|
|
21,272,863
|
19,808,950
|
(6.9)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
961,582
|
873,409
|
(9.2)
|
|
11,842,217
|
10,236,245
|
(13.6)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
23,595
|
24,940
|
5.7
|
|
203,999
|
250,593
|
22.8
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
62,396
|
57,763
|
(7.4)
|
|
796,414
|
700,493
|
(12.0)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
313,486
|
301,942
|
(3.7)
|
|
3,350,258
|
3,324,415
|
(0.8)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
13,166
|
13,212
|
0.3
|
|
134,392
|
145,326
|
8.1
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
137,469
|
137,952
|
0.4
|
|
1,477,600
|
1,531,111
|
3.6
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
57,355
|
53,812
|
(6.2)
|
|
537,472
|
603,218
|
12.2
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
138,490
|
141,425
|
2.1
|
|
1,562,819
|
1,568,062
|
0.3
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
133,310
|
126,634
|
(5.0)
|
|
1,367,692
|
1,449,487
|
6.0
|
International Traffic
|
2,194,561
|
2,072,310
|
(5.6)
|
|
22,195,121
|
21,611,380
|
(2.6)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,059,633
|
1,929,868
|
(6.3)
|
|
20,908,196
|
20,175,275
|
(3.5)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
52,160
|
38,751
|
(25.7)
|
|
473,504
|
462,365
|
(2.4)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
20,025
|
21,743
|
8.6
|
|
118,300
|
146,685
|
24.0
|
MID
|
Merida
|
30,028
|
37,185
|
23.8
|
|
323,845
|
375,462
|
15.9
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
593
|
596
|
0.5
|
|
7,726
|
7,219
|
(6.6)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
17,948
|
26,662
|
48.6
|
|
215,442
|
256,317
|
19.0
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
874
|
758
|
(13.3)
|
|
16,272
|
11,718
|
(28.0)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
10,790
|
13,857
|
28.4
|
|
102,875
|
144,759
|
40.7
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
2,510
|
2,890
|
15.1
|
|
28,961
|
31,580
|
9.0
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
4,035,410
|
3,803,399
|
(5.7)
|
|
43,467,984
|
41,420,330
|
(4.7)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
3,021,215
|
2,803,277
|
(7.2)
|
|
32,750,413
|
30,411,520
|
(7.1)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
75,755
|
63,691
|
(15.9)
|
|
677,503
|
712,958
|
5.2
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
82,421
|
79,506
|
(3.5)
|
|
914,714
|
847,178
|
(7.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
343,514
|
339,127
|
(1.3)
|
|
3,674,103
|
3,699,877
|
0.7
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
13,759
|
13,808
|
0.4
|
|
142,118
|
152,545
|
7.3
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
155,417
|
164,614
|
5.9
|
|
1,693,042
|
1,787,428
|
5.6
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
58,229
|
54,570
|
(6.3)
|
|
553,744
|
614,936
|
11.1
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
149,280
|
155,282
|
4.0
|
|
1,665,694
|
1,712,821
|
2.8
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
135,820
|
129,524
|
(4.6)
|
|
1,396,653
|
1,481,067
|
6.0
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
SJU Total
|
1,109,409
|
1,289,410
|
16.2
|
|
12,197,553
|
13,247,382
|
8.6
|
Domestic Traffic
|
995,024
|
1,141,504
|
14.7
|
|
10,919,299
|
11,697,473
|
7.1
|
International Traffic
|
114,385
|
147,906
|
29.3
|
|
1,278,254
|
1,549,909
|
21.3
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,089,695
|
1,210,975
|
11.1
|
|
11,920,378
|
13,004,778
|
9.1
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
788,658
|
914,933
|
16.0
|
|
8,804,497
|
9,757,608
|
10.8
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
119,559
|
105,549
|
(11.7)
|
|
1,242,806
|
1,211,753
|
(2.5)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
128,769
|
135,099
|
4.9
|
|
1,288,100
|
1,464,131
|
13.7
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,801
|
15,039
|
(10.5)
|
|
205,052
|
180,788
|
(11.8)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
32,387
|
33,229
|
2.6
|
|
353,504
|
340,695
|
(3.6)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
3,521
|
7,126
|
102.4
|
|
26,419
|
49,803
|
88.5
|
International Traffic
|
301,093
|
381,269
|
26.6
|
|
2,975,331
|
3,646,782
|
22.6
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
301,093
|
381,269
|
26.6
|
|
2,975,331
|
3,646,782
|
22.6
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,390,788
|
1,592,244
|
14.5
|
|
14,895,709
|
16,651,560
|
11.8
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
1,089,751
|
1,296,202
|
18.9
|
|
11,779,828
|
13,404,390
|
13.8
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
119,559
|
105,549
|
(11.7)
|
|
1,242,806
|
1,211,753
|
(2.5)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
128,769
|
135,099
|
4.9
|
|
1,288,100
|
1,464,131
|
13.7
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,801
|
15,039
|
(10.5)
|
|
205,052
|
180,788
|
(11.8)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
32,387
|
33,229
|
2.6
|
|
353,504
|
340,695
|
(3.6)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
3,521
|
7,126
|
102.4
|
|
26,419
|
49,803
|
88.5
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
