Alayacare Selected By Bayshore Healthcare To Transform Home-Based Care In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading provider of cloud-based home care solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Bayshore HealthCare to advance home care delivery through its modern, scalable, and AI-powered platform. Bayshore, one of Canada's largest home organizations with over 18,000 employees providing care to more than 350,000 Canadians annually, has selected AlayaCare's innovative to meet the evolving demands of home care in Canada and support their vision of integrating home care more effectively within the broader healthcare system.







As Bayshore continues its mission to enhance primary-to-home care services across communities, they identified the need for a strategic technology partner that can meet the demands of today and unlock future growth opportunities. According to a recent report released by Statistics Canada , the number of people over the age of 85 could triple to 4.3 million by 2073, placing even more importance on implementing solutions now to address how we care for an aging population.

Through this partnership, AlayaCare and Bayshore will drive meaningful change by continuing to integrate home-based care across the overall healthcare system, transforming how patients and families receive care in the place they call home.

“At Bayshore HealthCare, we're committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care and our employees' experience. By implementing advanced digital solutions, we'll not only improve our operations but also empower our teams to deliver more personalized services to our clients,” said Perry Brock, Chief Information Officer at Bayshore HealthCare.

“This transformation is key to reducing administrative burden and allowing our teams to focus on what is most important, best in class client care and our caregivers' experience,” said Jennifer Casu, Executive Managing Director, Bayshore Home Care Solutions.

AlayaCare's innovative, scalable platform will empower Bayshore to optimize workflows, reduce administrative burdens, leverage predictive analytics to improve outcomes, and ultimately deliver extraordinary experiences for the growing number of people they serve. Bayshore has always embraced innovation, and this partnership will allow them to further improve caregiver and patient experiences in the diverse communities they serve across the country.

"As Canada's population ages, we need tailored and accessible healthcare solutions to support aging in place. We are thrilled to partner with Bayshore HealthCare to help transform the landscape of home-based care in Canada," said Adrian Schauer, founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "Through this collaboration, we are bringing together Bayshore's deep community roots and AlayaCare's advanced technology to make a significant impact on client and staff experiences alike. Our shared vision is to create a platform where innovative, data-informed decisions drive better health outcomes."

This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to reimagining healthcare delivery, bringing primary and home care closer together for a more integrated and effective care experience. Through this partnership, Bayshore and AlayaCare will empower caregivers to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality, compassionate care.

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

...

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and is one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity, and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006.

Bayshore Press Contact:

Michelle Ramos

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at