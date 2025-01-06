UBS Group Increases Stake In Casas Bahia To Over 5%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) UBS Group has increased its stake in Casas Bahia (BHIA3) to over 5%, signaling growing international investor confidence in Brazil's retail sector despite economic challenges.



The Swiss giant acquired approximately 5.12% of Casas Bahia's shares through derivatives with purchase rights, totaling 4,864,546 shares. This move, completed on December 30, 2024, comes as Casas Bahia navigates a challenging economic landscape.



Casas Bahia, a major player in Brazilian retail specializing in furniture, home appliances, and electronics, has faced recent difficulties due to high interest rates and changing consumer behaviors.



In May 2024, the company filed an out-of-court recovery plan to reschedule about 4.1 billion reais in debt payments. Despite these challenges, UBS's investment suggests potential for growth in Brazil's retail sector.







This aligns with a broader trend of international investors showing interest in Brazilian markets, even as the country grapples with economic headwinds.

Brazil's Retail Shift

The retail landscape in Brazil is evolving, with increased competition from international players and e-commerce giants. Casas Bahia must adapt to changing consumer preferences and the rise of online shopping to maintain its market position.



While UBS stated its investment is purely for investment purposes, without plans to alter Casas Bahia's control or structure, the move reflects confidence in the company's prospects.



This comes as Casas Bahia's management remains optimistic about future performance. They highlight positive sales momentum and expectations for higher margins in 2025.



However, concerns persist about the impact of high interest rates on consumer spending. Brazil's central bank rate is projected to reach 14.25% by March 2025, which could negatively affect sales.



This investment by UBS underscores the potential opportunities in emerging markets, even in the face of economic uncertainties. It highlights the importance of monitoring global investment trends and their potential impact on local economies and industries.

