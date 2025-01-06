Start 2025 With A Relaxing Journey At Milaidhoo Maldives

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

Escape to Milaidhoo Maldives this January and embrace the perfect way to start the new year with a rejuvenating 3-day Detox Journey. Nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, our private island sanctuary offers an idyllic setting to relax, disconnect and restore balance to your mind, body and spirit.

Designed to align with the latest wellness trends and the growing desire for holistic renewal, this exclusive programme is curated with natural botanicals brand TheraNaka, drawing inspiration from traditional healing practices and modern-day wellness insights. The journey, fully personalisable for both wellness enthusiasts and those new to detoxing, focuses on Ayurvedic dosha identification, balanced nutrition, mindful movement and soul-soothing treatments to help guests step into 2025 feeling fully recharged.

Day 1: Personalised Wellness Begins

The detox journey begins with a 45-minute private consultation to identify your unique dosha-the body's elemental energies-and a nutrition consultation tailored to your individual needs. This insightful session lays the foundation for the days ahead, drawing awareness to aligning lifestyle for optimal balance and vitality.

Day 2: A Day of Movement and Nourishment

Kick-start the day with a rejuvenating yoga session to awaken the body and mind. Following practice, indulge in a refreshing detox juice created specifically for your dosha. A dosha-balancing breakfast follows, complete with an explanation chart and ingredient list so you can take the knowledge home. The day culminates in a 90-minute treatment crafted to harmonise your body and senses.

Day 3: Empowerment and Transformation

Dive deeper into your detox journey by taking part in a hands-on DIY class led by our chef, where you will learn to create your own nutrient-rich, dosha-aligned meal. The experience continues with a two-hour chakra balancing treatment to realign your energy centres and leave you feeling grounded and restored. Before departure, a personalised consultation provides actionable takeaways to integrate wellness into your daily life long after you leave the island.

Milaidhoo is more than just a destination-it is a story of serenity, understated luxury and heartfelt hospitality. From the turquoise waters surrounding the island to the gentle sway of palm trees, every detail is designed to help you reconnect with nature and yourself.

For more information and to make a reservation, please visit milaidhoo or contact +960 6607788

