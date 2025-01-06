Microsoft To Spend $80 Billion On A.I. Data Centres

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Microsoft (MSFT) plans to spend $80 billion U.S. in its current fiscal year on the of data centres that can power advanced artificial intelligence (A.I.) applications and models.

In a blog post, Microsoft President Brad Smith said that more than half of the money allocated to new A.I. data centres will be spent within the U.S.

Microsoft's current 2025 fiscal year ends on June 30. The company is a global leader in generative A.I., mostly through its partnership with privately held start-up OpenAI.

Microsoft and other companies such as Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) are building data centres that can run Nvidia (NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) and train cutting edge A.I. models.

Microsoft has invested more than $10 billion U.S. in OpenAI and integrated the company's ChatGPT assistant into its various products, including the Bing online search engine.

Microsoft has also announced plans to restart the infamous Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania and use the power it generates to help power its current and future A.I. data centres.

Microsoft's stock has risen 13% in the past 12 months to trade at $423.35 U.S. per share.

