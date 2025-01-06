Two Children Injured By Explosives In Donetsk Region
1/6/2025 10:14:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two 11-year-old boys sustained injuries from an unknown explosive device in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
That is according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
“This occurred today on the outskirts of the town of Dobropillia in the Pokrovsk district. The children were walking and discovered an unexploded ordnance," the report says.
The victims were hospitalized with leg injuries.
The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, two men stepped on landmines in the Kherson region.
