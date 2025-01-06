Saudi Arabia supports Syria’s recovery, new administration

(MENAFN) On Friday, Saudi Arabia voiced its unwavering support for the Syrian people and the recently established in Syria, emphasizing its willingness to aid the country’s reconstruction while preserving its unity and territorial sovereignty, according to official statements.



The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Syrian Foreign Asaad Al-Shaibani "conveyed the national vision to establish a Syrian government based on inclusivity and competence, representing all Syrian components."



He further stated, "We also outlined plans for a comprehensive economic development strategy to attract investment, foster strategic partnerships, and improve living standards and public services."



Saudi Arabia reiterated its dedication to backing the Syrian population and the newly formed administration.



Al-Shaibani highlighted Saudi Arabia’s readiness to assist in Syria’s recovery and uphold its territorial integrity and national unity.



This visit marks the first by a Syrian representative of the transitional government formed after Bashar al-Assad’s removal, signaling potential changes in regional relations and Syria’s position within the Arab world.



Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition forces took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s rule, which had spanned over six decades since 1963.

