Baku To Host Umid 2025 Arts Contest
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association are
pleased to announce Umid 2025 Arts Contest,
Azernews reports.
The contest will take place at Rashid Behbudov State Song
Theater on January 11-12.
"Representatives of the capital and regions of the country will
take part in the first large-scale competition of the year. The
Umid 2025 Arts Contest has been held for 9 years now, with great
success. The main goal of the project is to support talented
children and youth and create conditions for them to go on stage
and improve themselves. It should be emphasized that this date
coincides with the Old New Year for a reason. As the name suggests,
Umid 2025 Arts Contest inspires children and youth to start the new
year with new hopes and motivation," said the founder of the
project, President of Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov.
The participants will perform in several genres (folklore,
classical, pop) and types of art (song, theater, vocals, artistic
reading, choreography, fashion).
Starting from the age of four, every child, boy, and girl can
demonstrate their talent at the competition. The jury of the
contest consists of Honored and People's Artists.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
