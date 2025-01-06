Baku To Host Umid 2025 Arts Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association are pleased to announce Umid 2025 Arts Contest, Azernews reports.

The contest will take place at Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater on January 11-12.

"Representatives of the capital and regions of the country will take part in the first large-scale competition of the year. The Umid 2025 Arts Contest has been held for 9 years now, with great success. The main goal of the project is to support talented children and youth and create conditions for them to go on stage and improve themselves. It should be emphasized that this date coincides with the Old New Year for a reason. As the name suggests, Umid 2025 Arts Contest inspires children and youth to start the new year with new hopes and motivation," said the founder of the project, President of Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov.

The participants will perform in several genres (folklore, classical, pop) and types of art (song, theater, vocals, artistic reading, choreography, fashion).

Starting from the age of four, every child, boy, and girl can demonstrate their talent at the competition. The jury of the contest consists of Honored and People's Artists.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.