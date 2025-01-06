China’S Backdoor To America: The Mexican Trade Dilemma

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) In 2023, Mexico surpassed China as the top exporter of goods to the United States, marking a significant shift in North American trade dynamics.



This change has sparked concerns in Washington about Chinese companies using Mexico as a tariff-free gateway into the US market. Donald Trump, eyeing a second presidential term, views Mexico as China's Trojan horse in North American commerce.



His stance threatens to unravel the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA ), as bipartisan worries about Chinese activity in Mexico grow.



The focus has shifted from outright fraud to Chinese companies assembling or manufacturing products in Mexico for US sale. Mexican exports to the US now contain 21% Chinese components by value, up from 5% in 2002.



Electric vehicle (EV) production dominates the conversation. With Chinese-made EVs often cheaper than US-made counterparts, President Biden increased tariffs on Chinese EV imports to 100% in September.







These tariffs don't apply to vehicles made in Mexico, raising concerns about Chinese automakers exploiting this loophole. Chinese companies are expanding lower in the supply chain.



The number of Chinese auto parts manufacturers in Mexico has more than doubled since 2018. They produce finishes, battery casings, and high-tech elements like driver assistance software.

Mexico's Trade Crossroads

Mexico faces a dilemma. It benefited from US-China trade tensions but now risks losing ground if Chinese firms displace Mexican ones in North American supply chains.



To appease its northern neighbor, Mexico is establishing an agency to evaluate foreign investments and plans to replace Chinese-imported components with Mexican-made alternatives.



The debate often overlooks trade complexities. Foreign companies, mostly American, account for 70% of exports to the US from Mexico. US automakers have integrated Chinese firms into their supply chains.



As the 2026 USMCA review approaches, the future of North American trade hangs in the balance. Mexico's message to the US is clear: "How can we help you manufacture what you import from Asia?"



This approach could benefit both nations, but the path forward remains uncertain. Mexican officials argue that the focus on Chinese investment in Mexico is hypocritical.



Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico remains small compared to its investments in the US. However, Chinese FDI in Mexico has grown dramatically while declining in the US.



Replacing imports takes time and requires incentives. Mexico's government lacks the resources to offer subsidies for domestic chip and battery production. Some inputs simply can't be sourced outside of China.



Mexico faces another concern. In the early 2000s, it lost ground to China in exports to the US. If Chinese firms displace Mexican ones in North American supply chains, Mexico could suffer again.



US and Mexican officials agree on one point. Mexico's message to the US is clear: "How can we help you manufacture what you import from Asia?" This approach could benefit both nations in the long run.

