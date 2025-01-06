'A Different Way To CE' Is Heading To Sunny Orlando For 2025!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For four incredible years, the vibrant City-Nashville-has hosted this transformative conference. The Lord continues to bless our growth, and we're thrilled to announce that this year's 'A Different Way to

CE' is heading to a new and thrilling destination – Orlando, Florida!

It's 'A Different Way to CE' because of the family-friendly environment we create!



In the city known as the Theme Park Capital of the World, the Gaylord Palms Orlando is ready to roll out the welcome mat with endless possibilities. Guests of the Gaylord will enjoy access to a 3-acre waterpark, indoor light shows, wildlife encounters, and more-all while attending a conference designed to foster connections, spark new ideas, and elevate your veterinary practice.

"It's 'A Different Way to CE' because of the family-friendly environment we create through the kids' zone, custom gifts, delicious meals, and fellowship opportunities with colleagues," said Todd Henderson, DVM, President and CEO of Nutramax Laboratories. "Moving to Orlando is a win for families and an opportunity to take this conference to new heights!"

This year's conference is bigger and better than ever! Attendees can choose from more than 100 sessions and earn up to 20 RACE-approved continuing education credits, learning from academic leaders on a broad range of animal medicine topics.

Beyond the conference, Orlando promises an unforgettable experience for you and your family. Whether you're exploring iconic theme parks, relaxing at the resort, or discovering new adventures, Orlando offers something for everyone.

Mark your calendars and get ready to be part of this next chapter in 'A Different Way to CE'! Interested veterinary professionals and students can click HERE to sign up for 'A Different Way to CE' 2025!

About Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Since its inception, Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. has researched, developed, and distributed products that support the quality of life for pets. The company has become an industry leader in setting and adhering to high standards in manufacturing and quality control, while continuously conducting and supporting laboratory research and clinical studies on its products. Products include COSEQUIN® and DASUQUIN® joint health supplements, DENAMARIN® for liver support, PROVIABLE® for digestive health, SOLLIQUIN® for behavioral health, and WELACTIN® for skin/coat health.

