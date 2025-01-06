Flamengo’S Youth Shine In Copinha Opener

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo's under-20 squad kicked off their Copinha campaign with a resounding victory. The young talents from Rio de Janeiro dominated Cruzeiro-PB, securing a 5-0 win at Nogueirão in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo.



This result propelled Flamengo to the top of Group 23 in the tournament. The match showcased Flamengo's offensive prowess from the start. Felipe Lima opened the scoring just six minutes into the game.



Pedro Lemos doubled the lead seven minutes later. Douglas Telles added a third before halftime, cementing Flamengo 's control. In the second half, Flamengo continued their relentless attack. Germano netted the fourth goal, followed by Ryan Roberto's fifth.



This comprehensive victory highlighted the team's depth and skill across the pitch. Coach Raphael Bahia's strategy proved effective against the overwhelmed Cruzeiro-PB side.



The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, known as Copinha, is a crucial platform for young Brazilian talent. It often serves as a springboard for players aiming to break into professional football.







Flamengo's strong start in the tournament bodes well for their quest for a fifth title. Flamengo's next challenge in the Copinha comes on Wednesday, January 8th. They face Zumbi at 21:30 Brasília time.

Key Match Insights

This match will test the team's consistency and ability to maintain their high-scoring form. A win would further solidify their position in the group.



Other notable results from Sunday's matches included Sport's narrow 1-0 victory over FC Cascavel-PR and Grêmio's impressive 4-0 win against Vitória da Conquista-BA.



These outcomes demonstrate the competitive nature of the tournament and the varying levels of youth development across Brazilian clubs. As the Copinha progresses, it will be interesting to see how Flamengo and other top clubs navigate the challenges ahead.



The tournament's unpredictable nature often leads to surprising results and the emergence of unexpected talents. Football enthusiasts will be watching closely as the next generation of Brazilian stars make their mark on this prestigious youth competition.

MENAFN06012025007421016031ID1109058105