Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 542 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 5, Russian forces launched 542 on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy carried out 13 air strikes on Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka and Temyrivka. As many as 353 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka. 14 MLRS attacks targeted Stepnohirsk, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. 162 artillery strikes were made in Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka,” he noted.

There were five reports of damage or destruction caused to residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As a reminder, the day before, an enemy UAV hit the energy infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA