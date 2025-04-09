Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Encounter Breaks Out In Kishtwar Forests

Encounter Breaks Out In Kishtwar Forests


2025-04-09 07:03:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Chattru Forest area of Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Wednesday.

Official sources said that an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in forests, reported news agency GNS.

A top police officer said that said that exchange of fire has taken place in forest area which is a tough terrain.

More reinforcement has been dispatched to the area, more details awaited.

Pertinently, Another encounter is underway in Udhampur.

Read Also Encounter Underway In J&K's Udhampur Kathua Encounter: Security Forces Launch 'Search And Destroy' Operation

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09042025000215011059ID1109408187

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search