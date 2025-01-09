Chennai No Longer 'Top City For Women', Gets Replaced By THIS

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru has surpassed Chennai as India's top city for women in 2024, according to a third edition of 'Top Cities for Women in India 2024 ' (TCWI) report released by The Avtar Group, reported The Hindu on 9 January.

The TWCI report mentioned that Bengaluru was followed by Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

According to the report by the workplace culture consulting firm, the TCWI identifies role model cities and best practices adopted, providing a framework for organizations, policymakers, and individuals to foster well-rounded development in cities. Avtar stated that the index plays a pivotal role in driving women's progress nationwide.

In addition, Avtar mentioned composing the index after assimilating various data sources, including the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), the World Bank, crime records, and the Periodic Labour Force Survey, in addition to Avtar's primary research.

The Hindu quoted Avtar as saying that a nationwide survey was conducted between February 2024 and November 2024, in which 1672 women from 60 cities participated from 120 cities across India.

The cities are ranked based on an overall 'City Inclusion Score' assigned to each city, inferred from Avtar's research and existing governmental data. The report also said that the City Inclusion Score (CIS) is derived from three pillars: Social Inclusion Score (SIS), Industrial Inclusion Score (IIS), and Citizen Experience Score (CES), added The Hindu.

Top 25 list in the Index:

According to the list, Cities in Tamil Nadu dominate the Top 25 list, as 8 cities – Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Madurai, Salem Erode and Tirupur – featured in the Index.