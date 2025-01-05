DXB Projects Record 4.3M Passengers In First 15 Days Of 2025

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) announced on Friday (Jan 3) that it is on track to welcome 4.3 million in the first 15 days of 2025, marking a record-breaking start to the year and setting the stage for its busiest January yet.

Daily traffic is expected to peak on January 3, with over 311,000 passengers projected, while an average of 287,000 travelers are passing through the airport daily during this period, according to Dubai Airports, the operator of DXB and Dubai World Central (DWC) - Al Maktoum International.

These figures represent an 8pc increase compared to the same period in 2024 and a 6% rise over pre-pandemic levels in 2018-2019. "DXB is operating at volumes similar to its busiest months ever," the statement added.

Dubai Airports' performance reflects a surge in international visitors flying out after the festive season, coupled with UAE residents returning from the winter break.

Ahead of the school winter break in December 2024, DXB was all set to welcome over 5.2 million passengers between December 13 and 31. Of the projected traffic, 1.7 million passengers were expected to arrive in Dubai, and 1.5 million were expected to depart from the world's busiest hub.

After an exceptionally strong performance over summer last year, Dubai Airports had raised its 2024 passenger forecast to 93 million exceeding the earlier estimate of 91.8 million. The record of 93 million was earlier forecasted for the end of 2025.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told media last year,“We are ahead of schedule. We're hoping to see 93 million (by the end of this year) and 100 million maybe a couple of years away.”

The government of Dubai announced expansion plans for a new passenger terminal in DWC in May 2024, involving a record investment of $35 billion.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.

The new passenger terminal will have five runways, futuristic design, and seamless intermodal connectivity. The new terminal aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

-B