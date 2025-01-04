Northern China Market Fire Leaves 8 Dead, 15 Injured
A fire in a vegetable market in Zhangjiakou, a city in northern
China's Hebei Province, left eight dead and 15 injured on Saturday,
according to CCTV News, Azernews reports.
Zhangjiakou, home to over 4.1 million people as of 2020, saw
firefighters starting to extinguish the flames before midday, with
rescue operations concluding after noon. State broadcaster CCTV
reported that the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment and
are in stable condition, with no immediate threat to their
lives.
The bustling market, a key center for vegetables and other
goods, sustained heavy damage. Authorities have launched an
investigation into the cause of the fire.
