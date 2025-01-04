عربي


Northern China Market Fire Leaves 8 Dead, 15 Injured

Northern China Market Fire Leaves 8 Dead, 15 Injured


1/4/2025 3:10:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A fire in a vegetable market in Zhangjiakou, a city in northern China's Hebei Province, left eight dead and 15 injured on Saturday, according to CCTV News, Azernews reports.

Zhangjiakou, home to over 4.1 million people as of 2020, saw firefighters starting to extinguish the flames before midday, with rescue operations concluding after noon. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment and are in stable condition, with no immediate threat to their lives.

The bustling market, a key center for vegetables and other goods, sustained heavy damage. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

