Michael J. Fox Honored With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

.

Nation's highest civilian honor recognizes his tireless advocacy and dedication to speeding a

cure

for

Parkinson's

NEW YORK, January 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Fox, the actor, author, advocate and founder of The Michael

J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), was recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedo , the nation's highest civilian honor, at a White House ceremony today.

President Biden presented Fox with the medal , which honors individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

In its press release announcing the news, the White House said of Fox, "Michael J. Fox is an actor who has won five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award. He is a world-renowned advocate for Parkinson's disease research and development."

"Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom is humbling, an honor I could never have anticipated," said Fox. "I'm grateful for this recognition, which I share with the patients, families and researchers who have brought us closer than ever to ending Parkinson's disease once and for all."

Founded by Fox in 2000, MJFF has grown to become the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, having allocated more than $2

billion to high-impact global research programs to speed better treatments and a cure. The Foundation's high-risk, high-reward model has enabled milestones including the 2023 breakthrough discovery of a Parkinson's biomarker

- a long-sought research tool that is helping to speed clinical trials

- and the

National Parkinson's Project , a 2024 law that establishes the first-ever federal initiative to accelerate research, improve patient care and ultimately prevent and cure Parkinson's.



Fox receives the Medal of Freedom at a time of extraordinary breakthroughs in Parkinson's science. The unprecedented opportunity to speed cures is matched only by the urgency of the need: Parkinson's disease (PD) is now the second most common and fastest-growing neurological disease in the world. An estimated 1

million or more Americans, including over 110,000 U.S. military veterans, live with Parkinson's today. With no way to prevent, stop or slow the disease, PD is projected to double globally by 2040 . According to a 2019 study commissioned by the Foundation, the disease costs the U.S. $52 billion a year in direct and indirect costs. The federal government covers about half of that cost while the rest falls to people with Parkinson's, their families and caregivers. In less than 15 years, the annual cost is expected to surpass $79 billion .

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was presented to 19 honorees including leaders in sports, entertainment, fashion, film and philanthropy.

During the conferral ceremony, Michael's introduction to the stage read: "The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox is one of the most beloved actors of our time with remarkable wit and charm, he introduced iconic characters to the center of American culture from Alex P. Keaton to Marty McFly and more. With undaunted resilience and optimism, he also warms hearts and captivates audiences as a fearless advocate for those with Parkinson's disease. Channeling his endearing personality to advance treatments move us closer to a cure and remind us of the power of American possibilities."

About Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox is an iconic actor, best-selling author and advocate whose Hollywood career has been marked by worldwide acclaim, honor and awards. He launched The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000 after publicly disclosing his 1991 diagnosis, at age 29, with Parkinson's disease. Described by The New York Times as "the most credible voice on Parkinson's disease research in the world," the Foundation has funded more than $2 billion in Parkinson's research programs to date.

Michael has spoken and written extensively about his predisposition to look at challenges, including his Parkinson's disease, through a lens of optimism and humor. His many awards include five Emmys, four Golden Globes, one Grammy, two Screen Actors Guild awards and the People's Choice award. In the fall of 2022, Michael J. Fox was presented with an honorary Oscar, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. A documentary film about Fox's remarkable life was released by Apple TV+ in the spring of 2023.



Read more about Michael's story here.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF)

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $2 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open- access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .



SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED