FRC's Tony Perkins, Governor Jeff Landry, & Christian Leaders To Hold Sunday 'Prayer For The Nation' Broadcast Following New Orleans Attack

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, a Louisiana resident and former state representative, will hold a one-hour broadcast "Pray for the Nation" in response to the terrorist attack in New Orleans. Christian leaders including Pastor Carter Conlon, Pastor Jack Hibbs, Michele Bachmann, Dr. David Goza, Troy Miller, and Pastor Art Reyes will also be a part of the prayer event. Mike Clark, a chaplain with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association who has been in New Orleans ministering to those affected by the attack, will join the broadcast to pray.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry: "The terrorist attack on New Year's morning is a tragic reminder of the evil in this world that seeks to steal, kill, and destroy. We are thankful for the men and women in uniform who protect us; please join us in praying for their safety and their ability to thwart these heinous acts of terror. We also lift up the victims of this attack and their families."
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins: "America must pray! We need God's protective hand upon our cities and our nation. Having worked in law enforcement and anti-terrorism, I know the difficulty of confronting an ideology determined to kill and destroy. As the Psalmist wrote in Psalm 127, which Benjamin Franklin quoted at the Constitutional Convention, 'Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.' Pray that our nation turns to the Lord so He may guard our cities and our country."
WHO : Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council
Jeff Landry, Governor of Louisiana
Dr. Mike Clark, Strategic Chaplain Coordinator, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Carter Conlon, General Overseer, Times Square Church
Michele Bachmann, Dean, Regent University School of Government
Dr. David Goza, Senior Pastor, Jefferson Baptist Church
Troy Miller, President & CEO, National Religious Broadcasters
Art Reyes, Senior Pastor, Calvary Chapel Downey
Jack Hibbs, Senior Pastor, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
What : Pray for the Nation
When : 6:00 -- 7:00 p.m. Central Time
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Where to watch :
FRC's Stand Firm app
NRB TV Network (DirecTV Channel 378)
Real Life Network
SOURCE Family Research Council
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04012025003732001241ID1109054683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.