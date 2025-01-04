QTerminals looks ahead to continued growth, achievements in 2025

(MENAFN) QTerminals remains focused on enhancing its services and expanding its global capabilities across all business units.



In a recent post on its X platform, the company reflected on its achievements in 2024, stating, “As we celebrate the milestones of 2024, we take a moment to reflect on our progress and step into 2025 with renewed passion and purpose.”



QTerminals highlighted its significant advancements over the past year, including the addition of new business units, a renewed commitment to sustainability, and record-breaking performance at its flagship facility, Hamad Port. The company also noted an increase in global exports and strengthened collaborations with key partners. Looking ahead to 2025, QTerminals is eager to achieve even greater milestones.



A joint venture between Mwani Qatar (51 percent shareholding) and Milaha (49 percent shareholding), QTerminals provides container, general cargo, RORO, livestock, and offshore supply services. The company plays a crucial role in facilitating Qatar’s imports and exports, supporting maritime trade flows, and driving economic growth both locally and regionally.

