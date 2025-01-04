Qatar's retail market grows amid economic expansion

(MENAFN) Qatar’s retail is set to experience substantial growth, driven by the expansion of outlets and an overall boost to the economy. According to data from Mordor Intelligence, the sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 percent, contributing to the country’s dynamic economic landscape.



Retail experts highlight that rapid economic development, high disposable income, and an elevated are key factors propelling market growth.



With a population exceeding 2.6 million and an urbanization rate of 99.4 percent, Qatar offers a robust consumer base. The country also ranks fifth globally in GDP per capita, which exceeds USD132,886 for the base year.



Researchers note that Qatari consumers are receptive to exploring new products and are increasingly focused on evaluating the quality of goods and services available.

