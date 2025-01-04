Mrbeast Hits Back At Critics After Family Wears His Merch In Proposal Photos: 'Just Had Christmas Sweaters...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) YouTube sensation MrBeast, known for his extravagant challenges and philanthropic efforts, recently announced his engagement to girlfriend Thea Booysen. The proposal, which took place on Christmas Day, was a heartwarming moment shared with family. However, the engagement reveal on January 1, 2025, sparked controversy as many viewers noticed that Thea Booysen and her family were dressed in MrBeast merchandise for the occasion.

Fellow YouTuber J Aubrey was among the first to comment on the unusual attire, stating,“I'm sorry but it's very funny that they're all wearing his merch.”

This observation led to a flurry of reactions from social media users who described the scene as“creepy” and“corporate and soulless.”

One critic even remarked that it felt like another promotional stunt for MrBeast 's brand rather than a genuine family moment.

In response to the backlash, MrBeast defended the choice of clothing, explaining that the family was simply trying to stay warm.“It was cold in the house and I just happened to have some Christmas sweaters laying around,” he elaborated.

Despite his explanation, many commenters remained sceptical, pointing out that everyone was barefoot despite the chilly conditions and suggesting that MrBeast could easily afford heating for the home.

2024 was a year filled with both triumphs and controversies for MrBeas . While he became the first creator to reach 300 million subscribers and launched the highly publicised“Beast Games” on Amazon, he also faced scrutiny over various issues, including product safety concerns and accusations of crypto scamming.

As per People, the couple got engaged on Christmas at their home surrounded by their families, who were in on the surprise.

"My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas and we were going to do Christmas in our house so both families were here. We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise," Booysen told People.

"I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift -- with the ring inside -- to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed," added MrBeast .

After Booysen opened her eyes, she "of course said yes" and was "extremely excited."

"Thea is really close to her family, so I wanted to make sure that they were included in this momentous occasion. Christmas worked out great because they were in town from the other side of the world," MrBeast shared.