India, Iran Agree To Deepen Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- India and Iran agreed on Friday to strengthen cooperation after holding talks on bilateral, regional and global issues in New Delhi.

The Indian of External Affairs said in a statement that External Affairs S Jaishankar discussed bilateral matters and current regional challenges with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi.

During discussion between Indian delegation headed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister in the framework of the 19th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations both bilateral, regional and global issues were discussed.

"The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including Chabahar Port, agricultural cooperation, trade and economic issues, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties," the statement said.

Situation in Afghanistan, Middle East and the South Caucasus also came up for discussions. Indian Foreign Secretary underlined the significance of Chabahar Port in supporting Afghanistanآ's reconstruction and economic development. India and Iran reiterated their commitment to deepen cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN, BRICS, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. (end)

atk







MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109053578