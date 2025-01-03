Middle East Takes Center Stage In The Global Tech Battle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Middle East's technological landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. As artificial intelligence emerges as the new frontier of economic development, countries in the region are recalibrating their partnerships.



They are shifting away from China and aligning more with the United States and its allies. This pivot reflects the growing importance of AI in shaping economic and geopolitical strategies.



The UAE aims to increase its digital economy's contribution to 19.2% by 2025, while Saudi Arabia expects AI to add $135.2 billion to its by 2030.



These ambitious goals have led to significant investments and partnerships with Western tech giants. Microsoft's $1.5 billion investment in Abu Dhabi-based G42 marks a turning point.



As part of this deal, G42 agreed to sever ties with Chinese companies blacklisted by Washington. This move underscores the pressure the U.S. is exerting on its allies to limit China's technological influence in the region.







The U.S. government is actively working to restrict the flow of advanced AI chips to the Middle East, fearing they could reach China through backdoor channels.



This has led to delays in exporting AI chips from companies like Nvidia to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region. However, this shift is not without challenges.

Middle East's Strategic Balancing Act in Tech Alliances

Many Middle Eastern countries have existing partnerships with Chinese tech firms, putting them in a delicate position. They must balance their U.S. security alliances against their economic ties with China.



The UAE's decision to prioritize Huawei's 5G technology over a $23 billion U.S. arms deal illustrates this dilemma. Yet, the recent Microsoft-G42 deal suggests a growing alignment with U.S. interests in critical technologies.



As the AI race intensifies, the Middle East is emerging as a key battleground in the global competition for technological supremacy. The region's pivot towards Western AI partnerships signifies a major shift in global tech alliances.



This shift carries far-reaching implications for both economic development and geopolitical relationships. This technological tug-of-war between the U.S. and China in the Middle East highlights the critical role of AI.



It is shaping the future of international relations and economic power. As countries in the region navigate these complex dynamics, their choices will have lasting impacts on the global technological landscape.

