Toyota Motor North America Reports 2024 U.S. Sales Results

"Our multi-pathway powertrain approach continues to attract customers, meeting their lifestyles and budgets," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "Our teams are working with suppliers and dealers to prepare for a busy 2025 as we introduce approximately 24 all-new, refreshed or special edition Toyota and Lexus vehicles, and start battery production at our new $13.9 billion North Carolina facility to meet future demands of our customers."

Highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:



2024 electrified vehicle sales of 1,006,461 – an all-time best ever - up 53.1 percent; represents 43.1 percent of total sales volume

30 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and

Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 13th consecutive year, and 16 of the last 17 years

Since 2020,

TMNA has announced new investments of nearly $21 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand

Continued successful rollout of digital retail platforms, Smartpath for Toyota and Monogram for Lexus, as well as ramp up of Smartpath and Monogram Service Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:



2024 electrified vehicle sales of 883,426 – an all-time best ever - up 56.1 percent; represents 44.5 percent of total sales volume

Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 13th consecutive year

Projected to be the number one retail brand for passenger cars for the 13th consecutive year

Six Toyota brand vehicles starting under $30,000

More than $1 billion in accessory sales, a best-ever

Camry number one passenger car in America for the 23rd consecutive year

Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 20th consecutive year

RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for the 8th consecutive year

Year-end sales:



Total electrified up 56.1 percent



Total cars up 4.2 percent



Corolla

HEV up 4.6 percent



Camry up 6.6 percent



Prius up 17.5 percent



Total

SUVs up 3.6 percent



bZ4X up 99.1 percent



Total RAV4 up 9.3 percent





RAV4

HEV up 29.3 percent



RAV4

PHEV up 19.3 percent



Corolla Cross up 30.8 percent



Corolla Cross

HEV up 128.6 percent



Grand Highlander up 49.3 percent



Sequoia up 17.6 percent



Sienna up 12.8 percent



Tundra up 27.4 percent

Tundra

HEV up 22.1 percent Toyota Certified Used Vehicle program remains the top-seller of certified used vehicles for the 16th consecutive year, and sold its 8 millionth vehicle since launching in 1996. Also launched Silver Certification to attract new customers

Lexus Division:



Division records its best-ever full-year sales result in its 35-year history

Top-selling luxury brand in 2024

2024 electrified vehicle sales of 123,035 – an all-time best ever - up 34.4 percent; represents 35.6 percent of total sales volume

RX projected to be the top-selling mid-luxury SUV for the 26th consecutive year

Year-end sales:



Total electrified up 34.4 percent



Total

LUVs up 10.0 percent



RC up 5.8 percent



Total

ES up 10.3 percent



ES HEV 45.8 percent



RZ up 80.0 percent



NX HEV up 26.6 percent



NX PHEV up 19.7 percent



Total

RX up 4.0 percent





RX HEV up 30.1 percent



RX PHEV up 547.6 percent



Total TX up 249.2 percent TX

HEV up 316.6 percent

