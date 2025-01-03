Computer Accessories Market To Grow By USD 4.29 Billion (2025-2029), Driven By E-Sports Popularity And AI's Impact On Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global

computer accessories market

size is estimated to grow by USD 4.29 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.3%

during the forecast period.

growing popularity of e-sports

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advances in technology. However,

shift of casual gamers toward mobile phones and tablets

poses a challenge. Key market players include A4TECH, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., GN Store Nord AS, HP Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp, Mionix, Razer Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Western Digital Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Accessories Market 2025-2029 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Computer Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 4292.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Canada, India, South Korea, UK, Germany, France, and Brazil Key companies profiled A4TECH, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., GN Store Nord AS, HP Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp, Mionix, Razer Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Western Digital Corp.

Market Driver

The PC Accessories market is thriving, catering to the needs of personal computer users and computer households. With the rise of mobile devices, wireless mice and keyboards with long battery life and internet connectivity have gained popularity. Broadband networks and 5G technology enable seamless wireless access for PC users. Game console makers and VR game creators are driving demand for microdisplays and VR headsets. Laptop accessories like stands, cases, and chargers are essential for remote work and learning. E-sports and process automation in corporate offices fuel the demand for basic peripherals. Ergonomic gadgets, privacy screens, and webcam covers prioritize user comfort and security. Smart home devices, docking stations, and USB hubs offer convenience and connectivity. Consumer preferences shape the market, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth remaining the most sought-after wireless technologies. USB C ports and adapters ensure compatibility with various devices. Overall, the PC Accessories market continues to evolve, meeting the diverse needs of PC users and industries.



The PC accessories market is set to experience significant growth due to several technological innovations. One such advancement is the introduction of hybrid devices, such as the Shogun Bros. Chameleon X-1 mouse-cum-gaming controller. This device combines the functions of a mouse and a gaming controller into a single unit, catering specifically to the needs of gamers. Another exciting development is the TransluSense keyboard, which utilizes cameras and infrared lights to project images of the keys onto an object, enabling users to see and input data even in low-light conditions. Despite some bugs that the manufacturer is working on, the demand for this product is expected to increase. These innovations reflect the industry's commitment to enhancing user experience and productivity.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The PC Accessories market faces various challenges in catering to the needs of PC users and computer households. With the increasing use of personal computers and mobile devices, the demand for wireless mice, chargers, and keyboards with extended battery life and internet connectivity is on the rise. The adoption of broadband networks and 5G technology by game console makers and VR game creators is driving the market for microdisplays and VR headsets. Laptop accessories, such as stands, cases, and replacement keyboards, are popular among remote workers and students using online learning platforms. The shift towards remote work and learning has led to an increase in demand for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled peripherals, including webcams, speakers, and pointing devices. Industrialization, healthcare, and e-sports industries also contribute to the market growth, requiring process automation and ergonomic gadgets like privacy screens, webcam covers, and USB C ports. E-commerce platforms and smart home devices further expand the market, offering a wide range of basic peripherals and accessories. Consumer preferences for wireless access, ergonomic design, and affordable prices continue to shape the PC Accessories market. Companies must adapt to these trends and offer innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers. In today's digital age, smartphones have emerged as the primary device for accessing the internet, surpassing the need for desktop computers. Annual releases of advanced and powerful mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, have made gaming applications more accessible than ever before. Cloud computing is a significant factor contributing to this trend, allowing users to access their favorite applications from anywhere, at any time, without the need for a desktop computer. Smartphones offer the convenience of portability and Wi-Fi accessibility, enabling users to connect to the internet in various Wi-Fi zones. This flexibility sets smartphones apart from computers, which can only access the internet when connected to a specific location via an internet cable or fixed broadband connection.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This computer accessories market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 External HDDs

1.2 Gaming accessories

1.3 Portable speakers

1.4 Pointing devices 1.5 Others



2.1 Business sector 2.2 Consumer sector



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

External HDDs-

The external hard drive (HDD) segment is expected to generate the largest revenue in the global computer accessories market in 2023. External HDDs are essential equipment that connect to computers to expand storage capacity. Their significance lies in data backup and transfer between systems. The growth of the external HDD segment can be attributed to the increasing data usage and the need for backup in case of internal HDD crashes. The expansion of e-commerce platforms and the availability of external HDDs online fuel the segment's growth. Additionally, the rise in data storage requirements for gaming accelerates the demand for external HDDs. Managing storage is crucial for optimal computer performance, especially for large files like games that can impact system responsiveness. External HDDs offer a solution by enabling the storage of large game files and expanding storage capacity. For instance, Toshiba Corp's Canvio gaming portable hard drive provides up to 4TB of storage and can hold up to 100 games, enhancing the gaming experience by reducing loading times and improving system performance. The growing popularity of metaverse and multiplayer gaming further boosts the demand for external HDDs, making it a significant contributor to the global computer accessories market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Computer Accessories market caters to the needs of PC users and computer households, providing essential and advanced peripherals for Personal Computers and Mobile devices. Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets offer users the freedom of wireless connectivity, with long battery life ensuring uninterrupted use. Internet connectivity, whether through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, is crucial for remote work and learning, making high-speed routers and modems essential accessories. Laptop accessories, such as screen protectors, replacement keyboards, and batteries, are popular among users. E-sports enthusiasts seek ergonomic gadgets and privacy screens, while corporate offices invest in automation tools for process efficiency. Consumer preferences drive the demand for basic peripherals and advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, ensuring the Computer Accessories market remains dynamic and innovative.

Market Research Overview

The Computer Accessories market caters to the needs of PC users and computer households, providing essential and advanced peripherals for Personal Computers and Mobile devices. Wireless mice and keyboards offer convenience with long battery life and wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Broadband networks and 5G technology enable faster internet access for online learning, remote work, and gaming experiences. Game console makers and VR game creators utilize microdisplays and advanced pointing devices for gaming experiences. Laptop accessories such as stands, holders, protective cases, and replacement keyboards cater to the needs of remote employment and learning. Basic peripherals like chargers, mouse pads, and speakers are essential for enhancing productivity and comfort. Industrialization, healthcare, and consumer preferences drive the demand for ergonomic gadgets, privacy screens, webcam covers, and USB C ports. Smart home devices, docking stations, USB hubs, and adapters provide seamless connectivity and automation for corporate offices and personal use.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



External HDDs



Gaming Accessories



Portable Speakers



Pointing Devices

Others

End-user



Business Sector

Consumer Sector

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED