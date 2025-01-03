Organic Wine Market Projected To Reach US$12.365 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 10.12%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global Organic Wine is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.12%, reaching a market size of US$12.365 billion in 2030 from US$7.635 billion in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global organic wine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$12.365 billion by 2030.Propelling trends towards organic wine demand several companies have launched organic wines to attract consumers. In August 2023, Line 39 Wines expanded its portfolio with the release of Line 39 Organic. It included three new wines sourced from California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF): a 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Rosé (SRP $15). The geotag is necessary for the branding trend of the organic wines such as each bottle of Line 39 Organic tells the story of the winemaking community.Moreover, Organic Wines South Africa announced the formation of their Association, formally created on 4th September 2024, they aimed to extend the membership to any willing South African Producer of Organically-certified wines. They adopted EU criteria, in terms of verifiable Certification parameters.Further, In January 2023, Bonterra Organic Estates launched the Bonterra Estate Collection, a new tier of Regenerative Organic Certified wines. This originates from their vineyards in Mendocino County. The Bonterra Estate Collection is the first tier of Regenerative Organic Certified wines produced by the winery, which achieved the rigorous Regenerative Organic certification.Another growing trend is the introduction of eco-friendly packaging with organic wine. In October 2023, Tamburlaine Organic Wines launched a new brand of Packamama eco-flat wine bottles in Australia. This is made from Australian 100% recycled PET.Access sample report or view details:By distribution channel, the organic wine market is segmented into two major categories, online and offline. The online demand for organic wine is witnessing a stellar growth rate, as consumers are moving towards aesthetic products and demand is rising directly D2C segment. Consumers can order organic wine directly from the producers through online channels.By product type, the organic wine market is segmented into organic still wine and organic sparkling wine. The organic sparkling wine segment holds a notable share in the organic wine market owing to the growing trend preference for special occasions and events.Based on geography, the European region of organic wine market is growing significantly. The European Union is the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine. It accounts for almost half of the world's production of total wine produced. Environmentally conscious younger consumers are driving the trend towards more sustainable wine options, including organic, natural, and biodynamic wines. Organic production has seen rapid growth, with the organic grape-growing area increasing significantly in the region. The largest consumers of organic wine were Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global organic wine market that have been covered are Bronco Wine Company, Casella Cellar, Harris Organic Wines, Avondale, ELGIN RIDGE WINES, The Organic Wine Company, King Estate Winery, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Frey Vineyards, Domaines Auriol, Biagio Cru & Estate Wines, L.L.C, SPAR (UK) Limited, Bonterra Organic Vineyards, and Albury Organic Vineyards.The market analytics report segments the global organic wine market as follows:.By Product TypeoOrganic Still WineoOrganic Sparkling Wine.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Bronco Wine Company.Casella Cellar.Harris Organic Wines.Avondale.ELGIN RIDGE WINES.The Organic Wine Company.King Estate Winery.Emiliana Organic Vineyards.Frey Vineyards.Domaines Auriol.Biagio Cru & Estate Wines, L.L.C.SPAR (UK) Limited.Bonterra Organic Vineyards.Albury Organic VineyardsExplore More Reports:.Fortified Wine Market:.Alcohol Ingredients Market:.Fatty Alcohol Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.