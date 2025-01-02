Heavy Snow, Rains Likely From Jan 4 6: Met

The MeT department has issued an alert, stating that there is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall at the isolated places.“The disruption of traffic on higher reaches snow avalanches, landslides and shooting stones are expected on January 5 and 6,” the MeT has said.

In a detailed forecast, the weatherman has stated that on January 3, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches.

From January 4-6, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that moderate to strong WD is expected and under its influence, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in plains of Jammu and snow at most places of J&K with peak activity during 4th (Night) to 5th (late Night) and 6th morning & improvement from the afternoon.

He added that generally cloudy and dry weather is expected on January 7-10, adding that from January 11-12th, generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow at isolated places.

In its advisory, the MeT has said that in view of fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperature & icy conditions over roads in plains and higher reaches, the tourists, travelers and transporters are advised to plan accordingly & follow administration and traffic advisory.

“There is a possibility of heavy snow at isolated higher reaches during 4th night to 5th late night,” it reads.

Furthermore, the night temperature has continued to settle below the freezing point in Kashmir. Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degree Celsius while Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degree Celsius. However, Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a low of minus 8.6 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.0 degree Celsius. Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, has recorded a low of minus 5.2 degree Celsius while Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded minus 5.8 degree Celsius.

