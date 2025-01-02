AI Eye Podcast - 2024 A Year In Review Of What Happened In AI

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source covering leading sectors including Artificial Intelligence (AI) releases today's edition of the AI Eye Podcast

In today's podcast we look at the overall AI over 2024 and what this means going into 2025 with a different US administration coming in and the changing landscape of the AI industry.

So who were some of the big winners of 2024?

No doubt if you've been following the space you're more than well aware of some of the main success stories of the year and the top dogs in the AI space but it is worth looking back to see what caused some of these meteoric rises.

Everyone knows NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) who has been at the forefront of AI discussions due to its leadership in GPU technology, which is crucial for AI and machine learning applications, and this saw the stock have a gain of over 180% over the year.

One of the big moments for NVIDIA this year was when they showcased their advancements in generative AI at CES 2024, including updates to their RTX Video Super Resolution and the introduction of AI microservices for developers.

NVIDIA also introduced new AI microservices through NVIDIA AI Enterprise, including tools for easier AI software development, and announced updates to their DGX systems for AI computing.

Just earlier this month, EQTY Lab , in collaboration with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) and NVIDIA announced the release of the Verifiable Compute AI framework, the first hardware-based solution to govern and audit AI workflows. Verifiable Compute represents a significant leap forward in ensuring that AI is explainable, accountable, and secure at runtime. It gives consumers and businesses new confidence to accelerate AI adoption and development.

"As a new era of autonomous AI agents emerges, we must evolve our trust in AI systems," said Jonathan Dotan, Founder of EQTY Lab. "Verifiable Compute protects and controls AI data, models, and agents with the industry's most advanced cryptography. It transforms how organizations enforce AI governance, automate auditing, and collaborate to build safer and more valuable AI."

Verifiable Compute introduces a patent-pending hardware-based cryptographic AI notary and certificate system to isolate sensitive AI operations and notarize them with a tamperproof record of every data object and code computed in AI training and inference. It also provides real-time compliance checks and enforcement of AI business policies and new sovereign AI regulations such as the EU AI Act. Verifiable Compute's new layer of trust is rooted right in the silicon of next-generation hardware from NVIDIA and Intel, setting the pace for a new standard for AI safety and innovation.

Now companies like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), with its significant investment in AI through partnerships like OpenAI and integration of AI into its products, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), with its AI development through Google Brain, DeepMind, and other projects, and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META ) whose push into AI for social media platforms and other tech projects has gained attention, specifically with Llama, which was discussed in our previous AI podcast , which is a series of large language models aimed at advancing AI research, with versions ranging from 1 billion to 405 billion parameters.

Some other big hitters in the AI space have been Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) for their AI efforts in autonomous driving technology which are increasingly discussed, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR ) who is known for its data analytics and AI platforms, C3, Inc. (NASDAQ: AI ) a company focused solely on AI, as well as Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU ) whose AI initiatives, particularly in China, make it a trending topic in AI stock discussions.

Now there is a never ending list of AI stocks that have taken off this year and this grows daily due to the fact that as AI software, hardware and applications become more abundant and useful, those developing new technologies within the space can utilize AI to start new projects and companies with more and more ease.

Some of the companies which might have missed your radar are companies such as BigBear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI ) who still gets mentioned in the Ai discussion for its low stock price, sometimes under $5, while still gaining attention for its AI analytics in government and commercial sectors.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN ) has also been one of the lesser known companies in the space but is gaining attention for its voice AI and conversational intelligence technologies, though its stock price is frequently below $10.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI ) is definitely one of the lower trading stocks in the sector, usually trading in the single digits, but has been noted for its AI platform in media, entertainment, and other sectors.

Earlier this month the company announced the renewal of its longstanding exclusive global licensing agreement with CBS News. The multi-year contract renewal solidifies Veritone's position as a premier provider of content licensing solutions for broadcast networks and expands the partnership to include exclusive local news content from CBS Owned Stations.

CBS News and Stations will continue to utilize Veritone's aiWARETM enterprise AI platform, which enhances access to its extensive licensed content across numerous distribution channels, opening new monetization avenues. The advanced AI capabilities of aiWARE index the CBS library with accurate, time-correlated metadata to enable advanced and precise search and retrieval, helping researchers and creatives to quickly find specific scenes, quotes or highlights, and automate rights management and delivery.

Now obviously following the Trump election, corporate media has come under heavy fire and seen record losses and drops in their audience, but this does not completely delegitimize them and their impact on the news and media landscape. AI may have an even stronger impact on the next generation of news and media, much as podcasts and Youtube dramatically changed the media landscape over the past decade.

Lastly, QuantumScape Corporation (), while primarily known for its battery technology, its AI applications in material science have been discussed within the sector making it another low priced mover.

The company announce at the start of the month that next-generation heat treatment equipment for its separator production process, Cobra, has been developed, delivered, installed and released for initial separator processing. Achieving this milestone on schedule puts the company on track to deliver higher-volume samples of its first planned commercial product, QSE-5, in 2025, and is a major step toward the commercialization of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

Cobra represents a significant innovation in ceramic solid-state separator production, benefiting both scalability and cost efficiency. This milestone is the culmination of years of advanced R&D on QuantumScape's fast separator production process - the core innovation that will allow its battery technology to be manufactured at gigawatt-hour scale. The company is targeting Cobra integration into its cell production baseline in 2025.

"Cobra is a true breakthrough in ceramics manufacturing, and it will pave the way for the scale up of our battery technology," said Tim Holme, co-founder and CTO of QuantumScape. "I'm delighted with how the team has overcome challenges and kept the process roll-out on track this year."

Honestly I could list companies all day long that show great potential but investors should be cautious that the AI industry is going through a period of rapid growth and while this is a boon at the moment, consolidation will eventually follow which means many of the these promising companies may not last.

One topic of discussion around AI that has received huge attention in the last few months of the year is the topic of AI Agents, specifically in Crypto.

AI agents in crypto have been gaining significant traction, with projects like GOAT, INTERN, Zerebro, and Dolos capturing a lot of attention and there's a narrative that AI agents could herald a new era in crypto, with terms like "Agentic Web" being thrown around, suggesting a future where AI agents autonomously handle transactions and interactions on blockchain networks.

There's still a debate on whether this represents genuine technological advancement or if it's largely speculative, especially with AI agents being used to create and manage meme tokens.

This conversation isn't all positive though as there are concerns about sustainability, the risk of "model collapse" (where AI performance degrades over time due to feedback loops), security issues, and the potential for market manipulation. The ethical implications of AI in finance, especially regarding decision-making and accountability, are also heavily debated.

Even on X, AI agents are not just theoretical but are actively engaging with users, providing analysis, trading tips, or even cultural commentary, which adds a layer of interactivity and community building around these projects, but will it all be good?

This year has been one wild ride for the world of AI and if you haven't familiarized yourself with these tools and started implementing them into your workflow on a daily basis, you may want to start now as if this year has taught us anything, it's that this industry is moving at a breakneck pace and won't be slowing down any time soon. Hop on board before you miss the train entirely.

