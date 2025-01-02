Web3mediabreaks Givbux Inc. (GBUX) Unveils 2024 Milestones And Ambitious Plans For 2025 Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GivBux (OTC: GBUX) , a Super App integrating messaging, payments, and charitable giving, shared 2024 achievements and 2025 plans in a letter from President Umesh Tim Singh. Highlights include SEC reporting compliance, OTCQB application, and a community-focused“It Pays to Give” rewards system. For 2025, GivBux plans to launch Super App Version 5.0, featuring direct fund loading, biometric verification, augmented reality, and enhanced social capabilities. The company aims to expand user engagement through marketing campaigns and merchant integration while fostering its mission to create the world's largest giving community, benefiting users, businesses, and charities.

About GivBux Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at more than 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed toward a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux's commitment to“give back.” The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now. The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation. GivBux is forging a new path in e-commerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, initially in the United States and eventually worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit

