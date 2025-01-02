IN PICTURES: NEW AIR INDIA IN NEW YORK

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 02 January 2025: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today began operating its flagship A350-900 aircraft on non-stop flights between Delhi and Newark’s Liberty International Airport (EWR). This follows Air India’s A350 service on the Delhi-New York (JFK) inaugurated on November 1, 2024.



With this, Air India now serves all non-stop flights between India’s capital and the New York region with its A350 aircraft, offering its all-new interiors, including private suites in Business Class and a Premium Economy cabin, as well as an award-winning new Inflight Entertainment (IFE) system, enhanced catering, and new serviceware.



In celebration of the launch, Air India’s cabin crew went on a cinematic journey to recreate iconic New York City moments and in search of some of the city’s landmarks featured in globally popular Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Donning their new Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms, here is how they strolled through the bustling city, expressing their excitement and pride for the ‘new Air India experience’ arriving in New York.





THE ICONIC ‘LUNCH ATOP A SKYSCRAPER’ PHOTO RECREATED

Reliving a piece of history, Air India cabin crew members recreated one of the most influential photographs of all time, the iconic ‘Lunch Atop a Skyscraper’ photograph from 1932. The photograph showed ironworkers taking a casual lunch break on a towering skyscraper beam during the construction of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Air India’s crew took a moment to capture the spirit of innovation and adventure embodied in the striking photograph, atop Rockefeller Plaza.





GAPSTOW BRIDGE, CENTRAL PARK



The serene beauty and lush greenery around the picturesque Gapstow Bridge in Central Park has made the bridge a popular choice among filmmakers across generations. This is where Kevin McCallister first encounters the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and it is also where the ‘Runway Jungle’ photo shoot takes place in The Devil Wears Prada.





ON THE STEPS OF THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART (THE MET)



The grand staircase of The MET that leads up to the museum’s entrance is a striking architectural feature, and where numerous TV shows and films have been shot. The MET steps were a regular backdrop for popular drama series, Gossip Girls, as well as for much of the popular heist movie, Ocean’s 8. And in When Harry Met Sally, the funny “pecan pie” sequence, in which Harry and Sally are in a museum and they talk about ‘too much pepper on paprikash’, was filmed here.



AT TIMES SQUARE



The Air India crew strolled the busy sidewalks under bright neon lights of Times Square, as the highly popular tourist attraction has featured in numerous Bollywood and Hollywood movies. Whether it is the subliminal imagery in Tom Cruise’s Vanilla Sky that shows him running alone through Times Square, the flashmob scene in Friends with Benefits, or Preity Zinta’s happy dance in the Bollywood movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, Times Square dazzles anywhere one sees it, on the silver screen and in real life.



THE NEW YORK TAXIS



The iconic yellow cabs or taxis in New York have become a staple in countless movies set in the city. They often serve as more than just transportation, symbolizing the hustle and bustle of urban life and even playing active roles in plots. Whether it’s a quick cameo or a central element, the New York taxis are a cinematic icon.



THE ROTUNDA ROOM AT THE PIERRE, A TAJ HOTEL



The iconic scene from Scent of a Woman, in which Frank (Al Pacino) and Donna (Gabrielle Anwar) tangoed was filmed at The Pierre, providing the perfect backdrop for the passionate dance and making it one of the most memorable moments in the film. Air India crew stopped by in the stunning Rotunda Room at The Pierre hotel in Manhattan to remember the iconic film.



SUTTON PLACE PARK (UNDERNEATH QUEENSBORO BRIDGE)



The 1979 Woody Allen classic, Manhattan, known for being a glorious celebration of New York, was another inspiration for the cabin crew members. The Air India crew found the exact spot and recreated the profound scene in which Isaac Davis (Woody Allen) and Mary Wilkie (Diane Keaton) sit underneath Queensboro Bridge, admiring it and talking to each other until dawn. An image of the scene also became the film’s iconic poster.









