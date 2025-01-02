BCE Q4 2024 Results And 2025 Guidance To Be Announced February 6
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE)
(NYSE: BCE ) will hold its fourth-quarter 2024 results and 2025 guidance conference call with the financial community on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 8:00 am eastern.
Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
To participate, please dial toll-free 1-844-933-2401 or 647-724-5455. A replay will be available until midnight on March 6, 2025 by dialing 1-877-454-9859 or 647-483-1416 and entering passcode 1483538#.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q4-2024 conference call.
About BCE
BCE Q4-2024 conference call .
BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services.
or BCE .
Through
Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country.
Media inquiries:
|
______________________
|
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections
Ellen Murphy
Investor inquiries:
[email protected]
Richard
Bengian
[email protected]
