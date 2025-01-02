Dubai Duty Free’S 2024 Sales Reach Record $2.16 Billion

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Duty Free (DDF) has reported a record annual of AED7.901 billion (US$2.16 billion) for 2024, marking a significant achievement in the retail sector.

December 2024 was particularly noteworthy, with sales reaching AED821.94 million (US$225.19 million), a 2% increase over December 2023, setting a new monthly record for the retailer.

A key contributor to this December surge was DDF's 41st anniversary celebration on December 20, which featured a 25% discount on a wide range of products. This promotion generated AED59.99 million (US$16.44 million) in sales within a 24-hour period.

Throughout 2024, DDF processed over 20.733 million sales transactions, averaging 56,649 per day, and sold 55.137 million units of merchandise. An estimated 13.7 million customers shopped at its arrivals and departures stores during the year.

Online sales contributed AED197 million (US$54 million), representing 2.5% of the total annual turnover. Sales in departures accounted for 90% of overall sales, with AED7.121 billion (US$1.951 billion), reflecting a modest 0.84% year-on-year growth. In contrast, arrivals sales fell by 12.21% to AED537 million (US$147 million).

The top five categories for the year were perfumes, followed by liquor, cigarettes and other tobacco products, gold, and electronics. Perfumes retained their position as the top-selling category, with sales of AED1.50 billion (US$411 million), contributing 19% of total sales and showing a growth of 9.79% year-on-year.

Liquor reached AED1.056 billion (US$289 million), accounting for 13% of annual sales but declined by 6.6% over the previous year. Sales of cigarettes and other tobacco products rose by 8.27% to AED807 million (US$221 million), making up 10.2% of total sales. Gold sales were AED779 million (US$213 million), just ahead of the category's 2023 performance, accounting for 9.86% of total revenue. Electronics completed the top five with sales of AED546 million (US$149 million), down 13% on 2023, representing 7% of turnover.

In line with the growth of the operation, staff recruitment continued in 2024, with total staff numbers now at 6,030, comprising 54 different nationalities. Notably, the senior management team was strengthened with the recruitment of eight senior managers in key roles, including seven UAE Nationals.

via Dubai Duty Free's 2024 Sales Reach Record $2.16 Billion