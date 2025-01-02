Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For January 2, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As trading commences this Thursday, January 2, 2025, Brazilian markets confront a busy global and domestic agenda. Despite Japan's holiday, investors worldwide will dissect fresh data (PMI) from Brazil, the UK, and the Eurozone, offering critical insights into economic momentum as 2025 begins.



In the U.S., jobless claims, manufacturing data, and inventories will be in focus, shining a light on both market resilience and industrial activity. Each of these data points matters for market sentiment and asset allocation. Brazil's Industrial PMI (10:00 AM) is a bellwether for domestic manufacturing vitality and exports.



In the U.K., the Nationwide HPI (2:00 AM) can influence housing stocks and consumer sentiment, while Manufacturing PMI (4:30 AM) helps gauge the post-holiday rebound in industrial production.



Across the Eurozone, the French, German, and bloc-wide manufacturing PMIs (from 3:50 AM to 4:00 AM) will illuminate Europe's economic health amid ongoing geopolitical and energy challenges.







In the U.S., Jobless Claims (8:30 AM) remain a prime indicator of labor market tightness-closely watched by the Federal Reserve-while the Manufacturing PMI (9:45 AM) and ISM data (10:00 AM) can shift risk appetite depending on whether they confirm or challenge recession concerns.



Construction Spending and Crude Oil Inventories (11:00 AM) add further color to demand trends, and the Atlanta Fed GDPNow (1:00 PM) offers a real-time gauge of Q4 U.S. growth. Finally, the Fed's Balance Sheet release (4:30 PM) could offer clues on future monetary policy moves.



Below, we outline today's agenda in detail, followed by key market developments from December 30, 2024, and a comprehensive look at commodities, corporate highlights, and the outlook for 2025.

Economic Agenda for January 2, 2025

Market Holiday





Japan: Market Holiday





10:00 AM – Industrial PMI







2:00 AM – Nationwide HPI (Dec): Indicates monthly change in house prices, providing insights into consumer wealth and real estate trends.

4:30 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Dec): Monitors manufacturing sector conditions.







3:50 AM – French Manufacturing PMI (Dec)



3:55 AM – German Manufacturing PMI (Dec)

4:00 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Dec): These PMI readings measure output, new orders, and business confidence across Europe's major economies.







8:30 AM – Jobless Claims: Key indicator of labor market health.



9:45 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Dec)



10:00 AM – Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing data



11:00 AM – Crude Oil Inventories



1:00 PM – Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4): A real-time estimate of U.S. GDP growth.

4:30 PM – Fed's Balance Sheet: Offers insight into the Federal Reserve's policy stance.







Cocoa: Ranked as 2024's top-performing commodity, cocoa prices have soared on tight supply and strong global demand. Read more...

Cocoa's broader impact: While not a mainstay export for Brazil, rising cocoa prices often reverberate through emerging-market agricultural sectors, reflecting changing global appetites and weather patterns. Read more...



Brazil's stock market ended 2024 down 10.38 percent, registering its worst performance since 2021. The Ibovespa closed at 120,283.40 points on December 30, edging up a mere 0.01 percent for the day but unable to shake off the year's overall losses.Read more...On the currency front, the U.S. dollar finished at R$ 6.1802, marking a slight intraday drop of 0.21 percent. However, the greenback surged 27.34 percent against the real in 2024, its biggest annual gain since 2020. This underscored mounting investor apprehensions about Brazil's macroeconomic trajectory, including looming fiscal risks and shifting monetary policy.Read more...Brazil's public sector recorded a primary deficit of R$ 6.620 billion in November, an apparent improvement from last year's R$ 37.270 billion shortfall and slightly better than the market consensus of R$ 7 billion. Yet, the underlying numbers could be misleading, pointing to broader concerns over how recurring deficits will be managed.Read more...Moreover, President Lula's meeting with Gabriel Galípolo-soon to take the helm as Central Bank president-has sparked speculation over the future direction of monetary policy. These leadership changes coincide with the eleventh straight week of rising 2025 inflation projections, now at 5 percent, surpassing the central bank's target.Read more...On Wall Street, stocks stumbled amid thin holiday-season trading, paring what had been a banner year for major indices. The S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent to settle at 5,906.94, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1 percent, closing at 42,573.73. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2 percent, finishing at 19,486.78.Despite Monday's downturn, 2024 is still shaping up as the second straight year in which the S&P 500 rose more than 20 percent, as The Rio Times highlighted. Big Tech names like Apple and Microsoft weighed on the market, and Boeing shares also tumbled following a runway incident in South Korea.Even so, the year's overall gains remain significant, underlining that 2024's final sell-off did not erase the market's robust recovery from the prior year's volatility.Oil prices have been buoyed by cold weather that boosts diesel demand, according to The Rio Times. Market participants are also anticipating the latest U.S. crude oil inventory data (out today at 11:00 AM EST), which could influence short-term price dynamics.Looking ahead, Brazil's commodity exporters may find support from higher energy prices, especially given the strong dollar that benefits local producers when converting export revenues back into reais.Read more...Gold futures fell on Monday, December 30, extending the previous week's losses. The precious metal's near-term direction is being shaped by renewed dollar strength and ongoing uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's rate path. While inflation remains elevated in several regions, the metal's inverse correlation to the U.S. dollar keeps it under pressure.Read more...As the clock struck midnight on January 2, 2025, Bitcoin traders woke up to a familiar sight: green candles and soaring prices. The world's leading cryptocurrency reached $95,646.60, marking a 1.331% increase in just 24 hours. This surge comes on the heels of a tumultuous end to 2024, where Bitcoin ETFs experienced significant outflows.Read more...Amid high interest rates, corporate share repurchase programs have accelerated, according to The Rio Times. Companies view buybacks as a way to bolster share prices and return capital in a risk-averse environment.Read more...Brazil's state-owned enterprises posted a record-high deficit, raising alarms over potential government bailouts and intensifying scrutiny of public spending.Read more...Waste management firm Ambipar is turning trash into treasure through e-waste ventures, tapping into a growing market for reclaiming precious metals from discarded electronics.Read more...A Binance VP has openly challenged the Central Bank's crypto regulations, igniting debate over how to foster innovation while maintaining financial stability.Read more...This product continues to attract record inflows, reflecting institutional acceptance of digital assets despite recent crypto market volatility.Read more...With the dollar surging, the 2025 outlook for Brazil's commodity exporters improves, as The Rio Times underscores. Foreign-exchange tailwinds can boost profit margins even if global demand softens slightly.Read more...Brazil's economic picture entering 2025 remains mixed. Growth forecasts for the year have slipped from 3.5 percent to 2 percent, reflecting concerns over inflation, fiscal deficits, and still-elevated interest rates. In the near term, the spotlight falls on Industrial PMI data (10:00 AM) for immediate clues on manufacturing health.Globally, the U.S. labor market (Jobless Claims, 8:30 AM) and manufacturing numbers (PMI, ISM) could sway risk appetite. Softer data may rekindle recession fears, while stronger readings could fuel speculation that the Fed might maintain a hawkish stance.For commodity-dependent markets like Brazil, the day's U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (11:00 AM) reading and the broader manufacturing performance in Europe and the U.S. hold particular significance.Should the dollar continue its ascent-after ending 2024 up more than 27 percent versus the real-Brazil's Central Bank might consider targeted measures to stem currency volatility. However, any intervention must be balanced against fiscal constraints, including rising deficits and record-high state-owned company losses.As 2025 begins, markets are grappling with Brazil's deepening fiscal dilemma, volatile exchange rates, and potential shifts in Central Bank leadership. Nonetheless, global manufacturing prints and U.S. labor data today will have an outsized influence on risk sentiment, commodity prices, and, by extension, Brazil's export-driven economy.