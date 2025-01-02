Kuwait Hosts Int'l Chess Festival Jan. 5

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Club for Mind Games is set to play host to the First Kuwait International Chess Festival on Sunday (January 5), drawing more than 300 male and female classified players from 25 countries.

The nine-day chess event involves various tournaments: Open Master Tournament, Open Challengers Tournament, Ladies and Open Rapid Tournament, the club's chairman Faisal Al-Kandari said in a press statement on Thursday.

Welcoming participating sports delegations, Al-Kandari expected the festival to be the scene of strong competition due to the presence of high-profile chess players.

Chairwoman of the Organizing Committee Bashaier Al-Zaid said that this grand event is of paramount significance since it contributes to promoting this game, voicing optimism that all the festival's tournaments would be successful.

The annual chess championship is one of the most significant events in the region, drawing top players from around the world to compete for the prestigious title. (end)

