(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A devastating attack struck New Orleans on January 1, 2025. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. from Texas, drove a pickup truck into a crowd. The incident occurred on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter at approximately 3:15 AM local time. Jabbar killed at least 10 people and dozens more during the attack.



The attacker targeted New Year's revelers along three blocks of Bourbon Street. After the vehicle assault, Jabbar exited the truck wearing body armor and wielding an assault rifle. He opened fire on responding officers, injuring two of them. Law enforcement officials fatally shot Jabbar during the ensuing gunfight.



Authorities discovered an ISI flag in the truck used for the attack. This finding raised concerns about potential ties to the Islamic State terrorist group. The FBI now leads the investigation, treating the incident as an act of terrorism. Investigators also found improvised explosive devices at the scene, complicating the inquiry.







Jabbar's background as a former U.S. Army serviceman adds complexity to the case. Law enforcement officials currently investigate his motivations and possible connections to extremist groups. The attack highlights the ongoing threat of lone-wolf terrorism and the challenges in preventing such incidents.

Terrorist Attack Shakes New Orleans on New Year's Day

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described the attacker as determined to cause maximum damage. The incident draws comparisons to other vehicle-ramming attacks that have occurred globally in recent years. These attacks have become increasingly common due to their simplicity and effectiveness.



The attack has deeply affected New Orleans and the entire nation. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry condemned the violence and called for support for the victims. President Biden received a briefing on the situation, underscoring its national significance.



Questions now arise about security measures for future events in New Orleans and across the country. The incident prompts a reevaluation of counter-terrorism efforts in the United States. It also highlights the vulnerability of large public gatherings, especially during holiday celebrations.







