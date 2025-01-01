Follow Tram Traffic Signs For Safety: Moi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Interior (MoI) has urged the vehicle drivers and to adhere to traffic signs designated for the tram. MoI, in a shared on social handles, said that adhering to these signs reflects the commitment to traffic laws and guidelines, contributing to the smooth flow of traffic and the reduction of accidents.

In the video, Ft. Lt. Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Neama, Security Patrol Officer at the Tram Stations Security Section of the Public Security Department explained the signs designated for the tram.

The 'Tram Only Lane' sign indicates that the lane is exclusively for trams and vehicle traffic is not permitted. The 'Keep Crossing Clear' sign is placed where the tram lines cross roads. The sign warns drivers not to block the intersection for approaching trams. Consequently, vehicles must avoid stopping or waiting on the tram tracks. The 'Shared Lane Trams and Vehicles' sign is placed in areas where tram tracks and vehicle lanes overlap. This sign instructs drivers to exercise caution and give way to trams.

“As our tram network expands nationwide, knowing how to navigate tram signs is more important than ever for ensuring traffic safety,” the MoI official said.

“Tram traffic signs are crucial for maintaining road safety as following these rules helps keep everyone safe,” he explained. The video further stated that“anyone who causes an accident involving public transportation vehicles shall be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding five thousand riyals, or either of these penalties”.

