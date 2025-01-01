Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Allu Arjun Blockbuster Earns ₹9.91 Cr On New Year Check Total Earnings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa Collection Day 28: Allu Arjun's blockbuster is nearing the one-month mark since its release on December 5 last year. On New Year's Day, which marked Day 28, Pushpa 2: The Rise earned ₹9.91 crore at the box office.

With of ₹9.91 crore on Day 28, tracker Sacnilk predicted the total collection of Pushpa 2 at ₹1,180 crore.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Hindi version is a bigger hit

The Allu Arjun was initially released in the Telugu version. However, in the last few weeks, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rise's collection has been going higher.

On the 4th Sunday, which is Day 25 of the movie, the Allu Arjun blockbuster earned a total of ₹5.5 crore for the Hindi version. This figure is around five times higher as compared with the earnings of the Telugu film, which minted ₹1.12 crore.

The Hindi version maintained a similar momentum on Day 26 as well, minting ₹6.35 crore, while the Telugu film earned a little above ₹one crore.

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan congratulated the team of Pushpa 2: The Rise for its blockbuster success worldwide. Actor Allu Arjun thanked Aamir Khan for his wishes.

“Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP,” read a post by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP)

On the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to fans at the“Thank You India” press meeting on New Year's Eve. He said,“I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary, but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever. Thank you for that love,” reported ANI.