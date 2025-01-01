Insurgents Seize Checkpoints In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Raise Taliban Flag: Pakistani Lawmaker

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Anwar Zeb Khan, a representative of the Bajaur region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly of Pakistan, has stated that hundreds of insurgents have entered the Bajaur area from Afghanistan and captured five checkpoints.

The Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Wednesday, January 1, that Khan made these remarks during a session in the provincial assembly when the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief was summoned.

Anwar Zaeeb Khan, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said,“Terrorists entered the Bajaur area in broad daylight last Sunday, seized the checkpoints, and raised the flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan while chanting slogans in its favor.”

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa representative explained that the checkpoints in the“Mullah Saeed Banda” area, located far from the Afghan border, were captured by around 400 insurgents.

He criticized the state of the border fencing between the two countries, stating,“I am only surprised at how terrorists of such numbers crossed the fenced border.”

This Pakistani politician also mentioned that the insurgents have dug new trenches and built new bunkers to fortify their position in the region. According to Anwar Zeb Khan, the Pakistani army has urged the residents of the Mullah Saeed Banda area to leave so they can carry out a clearance operation in the region.

The situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has significantly worsened as militant attacks, including those by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have surged.

These militant groups have launched increasingly deadly assaults, killing not only Pakistani security personnel but also foreign nationals and civilians. The BLA has been particularly active in Balochistan, carrying out attacks on military posts and energy infrastructure, while the TTP has intensified its campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting police and military installations.

This surge in violence highlights the growing instability in these regions, raising concerns about the government's ability to secure its borders and maintain peace.

The Pakistani government faces significant challenges in regaining control and restoring security to these key areas, with both internal and external threats continuing to escalate.

