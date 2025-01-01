عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J&K Carrom Team For Federation Cup Announced

J&K Carrom Team For Federation Cup Announced


1/1/2025 1:13:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The J&K Team for the 29th All India Federation Cup Carrom tournament 2024-25 was announced on Tuesday.

This event, organised by the All India Carrom Federation and hosted by the Andhra State Carrom Association, will take place from January 5 to 8 at the Nellore Club, Dargamitta, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selection trials and screening process were conducted at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, jointly organised by the J&K Sports Council and J&K Carrom Association. The process was overseen by a screening committee comprising:

ADVERTISEMENT

Nusrat Gazal, Divisional Sports Officer, Mushtaq Zargar, Manager, Bakshi Stadium, Adil Rashid Shah, President, J&K Carrom Association, Shabir Ahmad Manager, Budgam, Maqsood Khan, Dy Manager SKISC, Srinagar, Akbar Khan and Kabra Altaf, Members of the JKSC Screening Committee.

Following the trials, the following players were selected to represent J&K: Furqan Nazir, Zaid Bin Ajaz, Shahid Ahmad and Adnan Inayat.

Read Also Selection Trials For Carrom National On December 30 J&K Carrom Association Announces Federation Cup Trials

Meanwhile, Adil Rashid Shah, President of the J&K Carrom Association, expressed the association's commitment to expanding carrom's reach and inclusivity.

“We are concerned about the absence of a women's team, but moving forward, we will ensure its formation. To achieve this, we will organize a Women's League to identify and nurture talent for national-level participation,” he said.

To strengthen the preparation of players, Shah announced plans to hold a UT-Level Carrom Championship and a preparatory camp in Jammu before the Senior National Carrom Championship, scheduled for March 2025 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. He also confirmed that multiple district-level, open-ranking, and Union Territory-level tournaments will be held in the coming months to provide more competitive opportunities.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN01012025000215011059ID1109046163


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search