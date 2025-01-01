J&K Carrom Team For Federation Cup Announced

This event, organised by the All India Carrom Federation and hosted by the Andhra State Carrom Association, will take place from January 5 to 8 at the Nellore Club, Dargamitta, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

The selection trials and screening process were conducted at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, jointly organised by the J&K Sports Council and J&K Carrom Association. The process was overseen by a screening committee comprising:

Nusrat Gazal, Divisional Sports Officer, Mushtaq Zargar, Manager, Bakshi Stadium, Adil Rashid Shah, President, J&K Carrom Association, Shabir Ahmad Manager, Budgam, Maqsood Khan, Dy Manager SKISC, Srinagar, Akbar Khan and Kabra Altaf, Members of the JKSC Screening Committee.

Following the trials, the following players were selected to represent J&K: Furqan Nazir, Zaid Bin Ajaz, Shahid Ahmad and Adnan Inayat.

Meanwhile, Adil Rashid Shah, President of the J&K Carrom Association, expressed the association's commitment to expanding carrom's reach and inclusivity.

“We are concerned about the absence of a women's team, but moving forward, we will ensure its formation. To achieve this, we will organize a Women's League to identify and nurture talent for national-level participation,” he said.

To strengthen the preparation of players, Shah announced plans to hold a UT-Level Carrom Championship and a preparatory camp in Jammu before the Senior National Carrom Championship, scheduled for March 2025 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. He also confirmed that multiple district-level, open-ranking, and Union Territory-level tournaments will be held in the coming months to provide more competitive opportunities.

