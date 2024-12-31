Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Leads Innovation With Full Adoption Of Cloud Computing

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

One of the First Establishments Globally and Locally to Make a Complete Transition into Cloud Computing.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December, 2024 – Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey by transitioning completely to cloud computing. This strategic move enhances the flexibility of its systems, operational efficiency, and resilience in managing crises and disasters. It aligns with the organization's ongoing efforts to deliver innovative and sustainable housing services that meet the aspirations of citizens and improve their quality of life.

The adoption of cloud computing reduces processing time for applications, ensures data accuracy, and enhances cybersecurity. Additionally, it enables the establishment to scale operations rapidly and cost-effectively, making this transformation a strategic step towards supporting Dubai's future vision and achieving sustainability.

The establishment confirmed that this achievement aligns with Dubai's ongoing efforts to achieve comprehensive digital transformation, contributing to enhanced quality of life and realizing Dubai's vision as a global leader in technology and smart services, in line with the Dubai Digital Strategy and Dubai 2040 Urban Plan.

Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft:

This transition followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MBRHE and Microsoft at the establishment's headquarters. The agreement was signed by Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support at MBRHE, and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE.

The MoU aims to foster collaboration in digital transformation and technological innovation to improve customer experience and sustainably develop services.

In this context, Talal Al Ali the Director of Digital Transformation Department stated:“Our transition to cloud computing represents a strategic step that enhances the quality of housing services, supports sustainability, and meets the aspirations of citizens, in alignment with Dubai's future vision.”

On his part, Naim Yazbeck said:“At Microsoft, we are committed to supporting government entities in their digital transformation journeys by providing innovative technological solutions that enhance service efficiency and contribute to sustainable development.”

Strategic Benefits of Cloud Computing:

The adoption of cloud computing offers MBRHE numerous strategic benefits to enhance operational efficiency and service quality. By enabling faster and more accurate data processing, cloud systems streamline procedures and reduce operational errors. Advanced cybersecurity measures ensure data integrity and confidentiality through modern protection protocols. Furthermore, cloud computing strengthens scalability by allowing the organization to add resources easily and cost-effectively, supporting future growth plans. The high flexibility and rapid recovery capabilities of cloud systems ensure uninterrupted service delivery, boosting customer confidence and achieving the desired operational efficiency.

Innovative Cloud-Powered Systems:



Housing System: Speeds up the processing of housing applications with high accuracy through direct integration with relevant government entities.

Contractor Payment System: Facilitates seamless and transparent payment management, improving financial processes for projects.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Enhances customer experience by efficiently managing complaints and inquiries.

Asset Maintenance System: Effectively organizes and manages maintenance requests, ensuring reliable and high-quality services. Enterprise Intelligence System: Utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze large datasets and extract valuable insights, supporting strategic decision-making and boosting operational performance.

MBRHE leverages cloud computing to operate a suite of innovative systems that enhance its operations and services. These include:

Developing Human Capital:

In addition to digital transformation, MBRHE organizes workshops and training programs to enhance the digital skills of its employees, empowering them to efficiently use cloud-based systems.

A Vision for the Future:

This transformation reflects MBRHE's commitment to leading the way in providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions. It further solidifies its position as one of the most prominent leaders in digital transformation within the regional housing sector.

About MBRHE:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) is a government entity dedicated to providing housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai's citizens. It offers a range of services, including housing, financial, engineering, inquiry, smart services, and employee services. MBRHE is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience through a focus on innovation and excellence. The organization aims to ensure a decent life and stability for citizens by providing proactive and sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, establishing strategic partnerships, and optimizing resource utilization.