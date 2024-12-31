L'esprit Cruises Unveils Luxury Ship Design, Marking New Era In Flexible Luxury Day-Cruising.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elite design firm 3deluxe delivers sophisticated renderings for innovative day-cruise concept

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L'esprit Cruises , creating a new approach to luxury day-cruising, today unveiled completed ship renderings from world-renowned design firm 3Deluxe, marking a significant milestone in the company's development. These sophisticated visualizations showcase L'esprit's vision for premium day-cruising, where guests can board and depart at their leisure by water taxis.

"These renderings represent more than just design – they're the blueprint for a new category of luxury touring," said Gordon Merritt, CEO of L'esprit Cruises. "3Deluxe has masterfully captured our vision of creating flexible, premium experiences that adapt to our guests' desires."

Key Design Highlights:



Sophisticated deck spaces designed for both intimate gatherings and social connection

Elegant interiors that set a new standard in luxury at sea

Innovative layout supporting flexible guest experiences Thoughtful integration of premium amenities throughout

Completing these renderings represents a crucial step forward as L'esprit Cruises develops its unique offering in the $173B tours and activities industry. Unlike traditional cruise lines requiring overnight commitments, L'esprit creates premium experiences where guests choose their perfect 7 hour duration, whether for sunset cocktails or a full day of luxury amenities.

Along with this milestone, L'esprit Cruises announces an exclusive opportunity to invest in luxury's next chapter through WeFunder . Starting at just $100, investors can secure their position in this innovative venture at the ground floor. Early investors don't just gain a stake in the future of luxury day-cruising – they become part of a vision redefining how people experience a luxury lifestyle on the water. This limited-time opportunity allows anyone to join alongside seasoned investors in backing L'esprit's unique approach to premium day-cruising. Visit to be part of this transformative moment in luxury touring.



CONTACT: Gordon Merritt Founder/ Board Chairman L'esprit Cruises 305 484 2101 gordonkm(at)lespritcruises.com