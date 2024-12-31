US$86.7 Bn UAE-China Trade Gets Solid Boost With The 2Nd Middle East Made-In-Anji Furniture Event 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Event fosters business collaborations, cultural exchange, and economic growth between Anji County and the GCC region.

Exporters from the Anji County, part of the Zhejiang province in China, met with scores of UAE-based furniture and home décor traders to discuss business collaboration to increase the export and supply of home and office furniture products from Anji at the recently concluded 2nd Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event 2024.

The UAE provides an important economic gateway to Chinese manufacturers to the Middle East and Africa region. Thousands of Chinese manufacturers use Dubai to penetrate their products to all these markets using Dubai as an economic hub due to its efficient logistics and connectivity.

Exporters of office furniture and home from Anji county brought their product catalogues to meet up with local furniture importers, wholesalers and re-exporters to expand their market share. Some of the exporters from Anji County have firmed up distributorship and exclusive deals with the local partners, while others have already distributorship in the UAE. The 2nd Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event 2024 will go a long way in increasing the two-way trade between China and the UAE reached US$86.7 billion in 2023, experiencing a growth of 12.1 per cent compared to the previous year while the trade between the two countries reached over US$42.4 billion during the first six months of 2024, recording a growth of around 3 per cent, as compared to the same period in 2023, according to government statistics.

Dr. Sadeddine Mneimne, Chairman of AGI Holding, emphasised the significance of the event in his opening remarks, stating,“The Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event is more than a business gathering-it is a celebration of shared aspirations and strategic partnerships. Anji, known as the Furniture Capital of China, is renowned for producing exceptional pieces that blend innovation with craftsmanship. Their offerings include a wide range of home, office, and hotel furniture, as well as home decorations, making them a standout in the industry with the manufacture of high-quality, environmentally friendly, and durable furniture products. A significant portion of the products in the Middle Eastern market originates from Anji. As a representative of Anji Government, AGI is committed to helping Anji expand its reach deeper into this vibrant market.

“Anji and AGI believe that this collaborative endeavour will deepen and enhance the connection between Anji and the UAE, fostering enduring friendships and mutually beneficial cooperation. Events like these pave the way for innovative collaborations and economic growth, enabling Anji County to meet the growing demands of the Middle Eastern markets.”

The event saw a strong delegation from Anji County, including Mr. Xiao Jing, Member of the Party Leadership Group of Anji County People's Government. Reflecting on the day's success, Mr. Xiao stated,“Anji County is proud to showcase its capabilities and expertise in furniture manufacturing to such a dynamic market. This event demonstrates how we can strengthen our global partnerships through shared knowledge and collaborative efforts.”

Organised by AGI Holding in collaboration with the Anji Government and the China Anji Furniture Association, the 2nd Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event 2024 concluded successfully at the Aryaam Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai. The event brought together 66 industry professionals and buyers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Turkey. It provided an unmatched platform for fostering trade relationships, cultural exchange, and collaborative opportunities between Anji County and the Middle East.

Mr. Ma Hongliang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group & Director of the Office of Anji County People's Government, highlighted the commitment to innovation and excellence in his address, adding,“Our goal is to create furniture solutions that resonate globally. This event not only highlights our products but also strengthens our relationships with key players in the Middle East market.”

In addition to the conference, attendees participated in site visits to prominent furniture showrooms in Dubai to gain insights into local market trends and deepen business connections. On December 18, participants visited the 2XL Furniture Showroom, Pan Home Showroom, and Danube Home Showroom. The following day included visits to Interiors, Classic Homes (Rana Al Kassim), BAFCO Office Furniture Dubai, and The One Showroom. These site visits served as a crucial component of the event, offering participants an opportunity to explore innovative furniture designs and discuss potential collaborations directly with showroom representatives.

Mr. Fu Haifei, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group & Director General of Anji County Economic and Information Bureau, underscored the importance of these visits, stating,“Site visits provide invaluable opportunities for mutual understanding and knowledge sharing. By engaging directly with local businesses, we strengthen our ability to deliver furniture solutions that align with market needs.”

The event produced tangible business results, with AGI Holding officially appointed by the Anji Government to act as a strategic partner in advancing bilateral trade initiatives. Several GCC buyers and Chinese suppliers initiated meaningful discussions, which are expected to culminate in long-term agreements and collaborations.

Ms. Tang Chunyan, Secretary of the Party Committee & Director General of Anji County Commerce Bureau, expressed her satisfaction with the outcomes, stating,“The discussions and connections established during this event are promising. They reflect the growing demand for Anji's high-quality, sustainable furniture solutions in the Middle East.”

Ms. Li Minfang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group & Executive Vice Chairman of Anji County Federation of Industry and Commerce, echoed these sentiments, adding,“The event exceeded expectations in terms of participation and outcomes. It is a clear indicator of the strong synergies between Anji's furniture manufacturers and the Middle Eastern market.”

Exhibitors unanimously praised the event for its organisation, quality of attendance, and the seriousness of buyers in exploring business opportunities. Many expressed their optimism about the collaborations initiated during the event.

Representing the Emirati Lawyers Association, Mr. Zayed Saeed AlShamsi, through his representative Mr. Imad Kaser, highlighted the importance of fostering legal and business frameworks to support cross-border collaborations, stating,“This event is a testament to the power of dialogue and cooperation in driving mutual growth.”

Mr. Mubarak AlSubaiei, Senior Executive of the State Audit Bureau of Kuwait, also shared his insights, stating,“The Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event reflects the region's demand for innovative, high-quality furniture solutions. The collaboration opportunities here are vast and impactful.”

The event celebrated more than just business-it also highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Anji County. Attendees had the opportunity to experience traditional bamboo crafts and savour Anji's renowned white tea. These cultural elements added a unique dimension to the gathering, enhancing the connections between participants.

Dr. Mneimne concluded the event with a forward-looking note, stating,“The 2nd Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event has set a new benchmark for international trade and cultural exchange. We are confident that the partnerships initiated here will lead to long-term success for both regions. Together, we are building a future of innovation and collaboration.”

With its robust outcomes, strategic engagements, and cultural exchanges, the 2nd Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event 2024 has firmly established itself as a premier platform for fostering global partnerships. As the event continues to grow in scale and impact, it promises to play a vital role in positioning Anji County as a trusted partner in the Middle East furniture market while driving mutual economic growth and collaboration.