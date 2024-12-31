Worldwide Furniture Manufacturers Report 2024: Identify, Compare, And Profile The Leading Manufacturers In The $160 Billion Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 200 Furniture Manufacturers Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the result of extensive research work to identify, compare, and profile the leading furniture manufacturers in the world. According to the analyst, the top 200 furniture manufacturers in the world generate a combined furniture of around USD 160 billion.

The total turnover of the top 200 furniture producers experienced remarkable growth between 2019 and 2023, significantly outpacing the overall sector in terms of sales performance during the same period. This growth highlights the resilience and strategic agility of the industry's leading players in the face of unprecedented challenges. Their stronger financial resources and established market positions enabled them to respond swiftly, implementing a range of adaptive measures and ensuring greater flexibility.

The output of the research is organized into two sections:

OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL FURNITURE SECTOR: this part offers background information on the world furniture sector highlighting the evolution of global furniture production by geographical region for the time frame 2015-2024, and the international trade of furniture.

The chapter Top 200 furniture manufacturers: a heterogeneous group of companies presents aggregated statistics and comparative analysis according to:



Geographical coverage: Headquarters and manufacturing plants number and location

Financial performance: turnover and number of employees

Strategies: manufacturing footprint, mergers, and acquisitions

Furniture segment specialization Sustainability overview

THE TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS. DETAILED PROFILES. Each company profile provides comprehensive and detailed information for an in-depth overview of furniture manufacturers' key characteristics and activities.

The segments identified are : Office furniture; Kitchen furniture, Upholstered furniture; Soft furniture, Outdoor furniture and Multiproduct furniture (including the mentioned segments plus other furniture, e.g., dining/living room furniture, bedrooms, bathroom, etc.). A group of companies is identified as Multiproduct when they are not specialized in furniture production.

Countries and regions covered : The selected companies have headquarters in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, China, India, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.

Specifically, they include:



Company name, year of establishment, headquarters, website, company e-mail address

Business activity, product portfolio and product specialization, controlled companies and subsidiaries

Financial indicators, trends in total revenue and number of employees, sales breakdown by geographical area

Production facilities and sales breakdown by product

Information on distribution, retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and brand details Sustainability strategies and initiatives

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction: Aim of the Report and Contents

2. Methodological Notes

Section One: Analysis of the Top 200 Furniture Manufacturers on a Global Level

3. The Background: Overview of the world furniture industry and international trade



World furniture production, 2015-2024 World furniture trade, 2015-2026

4. Top 200 Furniture Manufacturers: A Heterogeneous Group of Companies

4.1. Selection of the world leading furniture manufacturers

4.2. Top 200 furniture manufacturers' representativeness in the world furniture industry

4.3. Geographical coverage

4.4. Manufacturing plants of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers: number and location

4.5. Top 200 furniture manufacturers by product specialization

4.6. Financial performance: Turnover and employment. Breakdown by geographical location of headquarters and by company specialization in the furniture segment

4.7. Business performance of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers



Top 200 furniture turnover and world furniture production Top 200 furniture turnover by geographical area of headquarters and by product specialization

4.8. Top 200 furniture manufacturers: Mergers & Acquisitions

4.9. Top 200 furniture manufacturers: Sustainability strategies and initiatives

Section Two: Top 200 Furniture Manufacturers' Profiles

5. Top 200 Furniture Manufacturers Worldwide

5.1. Summary tables: Turnover order, Alphabetical order, Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific

5.2. Company profiles. For each considered furniture manufacturer



Company name, year of establishment, headquarters, website, e-mail address

Business activity, product portfolio and product specialization, controlled companies and subsidiaries

Financial indicators, trends in total revenues and number of employees, sales breakdown by geographical area

Production facilities and sales breakdown by product

Information on distribution, retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and brand details Sustainability strategies and initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Top 200 furniture turnover and world furniture production, 2019-2023. Index (2019=100)

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900