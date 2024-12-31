Jimmy Carter passes away at age 100

(MENAFN) Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. Carter had been battling an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer since 2023 and spent his final years under hospice care. He holds the record as the longest-lived president in U.S. history. Carter's son, James E. Carter III, described his father as a hero who advocated for peace, human rights, and selfless love. He expressed gratitude for the way his father brought people together and inspired a global family based on shared values.



Born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served as a submarine engineer. He became Georgia's governor in 1971 and served as president from 1977 to 1981. During his presidency, Carter pursued a policy of detente with the Soviet Union, leading to the 1979 signing of the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks II (SALT II) agreement. Although the treaty was never ratified due to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Carter responded by imposing sanctions on the USSR and boycotting the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. He also authorized CIA support to anti-Soviet mujahideen fighters, which helped lead to the Soviet withdrawal and contributed to the rise of the Taliban. Carter brokered the landmark Camp David Accords in 1978, which led to Egypt becoming the first Arab country to officially recognize Israel. He also paved the way for the 1999 handover of the Panama Canal to Panama. At home, Carter focused on combating inflation and advancing environmental policies, and created the Department of Energy and the Department of Education.



His presidency ended with the Iran hostage crisis, where 52 American diplomats were held hostage for 444 days. The hostages were freed on January 20, 1981, the day Ronald Reagan was inaugurated. After his presidency, Carter devoted himself to humanitarian causes, founding the Carter Center in 1982, which worked on promoting democracy and human rights. In 2002, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his lifelong commitment to peace and humanitarian work.

