Kashmir Set For Snowy Start To New Year

A meteorological department official said while generally dry weather is expected till the end of this year, a feeble western disturbance on January 1-2 is expected to hit J&K.“Generally cloudy (weather is expected) with light snow at scattered places during January 1st evening/night to 2nd morning”.

From January 3-6, he said, a moderate WD was likely to J&K and weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate snow at many places of Kashmir Division and scattered places of Jammu Division.

The weather office has also issued an advisory for cold wave at“isolated places” during December 30 and 31.

In view of snowfall and freezing temperature, the MeT official said icy conditions over roads were expected, both in plains and higher reaches.“Tourists/travellers/Transporters are advised to follow Admin/Traffic advisory,” he said.

During January 3-6, he said, chances of moderate to heavy spell of snow at isolated and higher reaches cannot be ruled out.

Cold Wave Intensifies In Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Cold wave conditions intensified in Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir where mercury plunged several degrees below the freezing point, even as the rest of the Valley experienced extended relief from the harsh winter, officials said on Monday.

Gulmarg recorded a night temperature of minus 10 degree Celsius, down 2 degrees compared to the previous night, the meteorological department said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 9.2 degree Celsius, down from minus 8.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, the weather office said.

In Srinagar, night temperature dipped to minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, little more than a degree above the normal temperature for this time of the year, it said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degree Celsius, while Konibal in Parampore recorded a low of minus 1.4 degree Celsius, the weather office said.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a low of 0.1 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kupwara was the only place in the Valley where the minimum temperature settled above freezing point.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter - which began on December 21.

Chances of snowfall are the highest during the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, leading to considerable drop in temperature.

While the period ends on January 30, cold wave conditions continue even after that.

29% Deficit Rainfall Recorded In 2024

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a total deficit rainfall of 29 per cent so far with the highest deficiency recorded in the month of January 2024 at 91 per cent.

The year-long deficit rainfall data has revealed that against the normal precipitation of 1232.3 mm, J&K saw a rainfall of only 870.9 mm in the last 12 months of 2024 till December 29.

The only pre-Monsoon season, as per the data, has recorded close to the normal precipitation this year as only 9 per cent deficiency was recorded during the period.

The pre-monsoon season, from March to May has recorded a precipitation of 300.7mm against the normal rainfall of 330.0 mm.

In January this year, the highest deficiency was recorded at 91 per cent as the rainfall of only 8.7 mm was recorded in the first month of 2024.

However, the situation improved in the month of February when 108.4 mm rainfall was recorded, taking the deficiency for the month to only 17 per cent.

It is worth mentioning here that the previous winter season from December to February has seen a deficiency of 54 per cent.

The data shared by an independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, had further revealed that the southwest monsoon season, from June to September, saw a rainfall of 408.5 mm against the normal precipitation of 549.1 mm, thereby recording a deficit rainfall of 26 per cent only during the four months of this year till September.

The data however, indicated that the month of August this year, saw a good rainfall as only a 2 per cent deficit was recorded in the eighth month of the year 2024.

Furthermore, the other three months including June, July and September recorded a deficit rainfall ranging 36 to 42 per cent.

The months of October and November this year saw a deficiency of 74 per cent and 69 per cent respectively, the data reads, adding that the overall shortage for the post-monsoon period until November was 71 per cent.

Nonetheless, the post-monsoon rainfall shortage came down to 64 per cent in December due to the recent rainfall and snow spell.

According to the data, the ongoing month till December 29 has recorded a deficit rainfall of 58 per cent.

Earlier, it was reported that Jammu and Kashmir recorded a deficit of 81 per cent from October to December 25, 2024.

From October 01 to December 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a deficit rainfall of 81 per cent as against the normal precipitation of 110.0 mm; the UT has recorded only 21.0 mm rainfall during the period.

However, the recent rain and snowfall has brought the deficiency down to a large extent.

