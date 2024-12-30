NCCER Celebrates Construction Education Programs And Products In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit education foundation continues to fulfill its mission of providing rigorous and relevant workforce development solutions

ALACHUA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Education and Research (NCCER) released several new or updated educational products in 2024, serving its ongoing mission to provide workforce development solutions for the construction and impacting 330,000 people.

NCCER's newest craft training products include a new certification program, multiple curricula updates, new Spanish curriculum translations, and NCCERconnect digital courses and resources.

One of the highlights of the year was the launch of the brand-new Construction Foreman Certification Program . Helping to fill a significant gap in formal training for frontline supervisors, the program covers critical areas of field leadership such as people management, communication, quality, safety and productivity. The Construction Foreman Certification Program is the latest offering in NCCER's Construction Leadership Series (CLS), which provides turnkey, self-paced online certification solutions for leadership development. The first title in the CLS, the Construction Superintendent Certification Program , debuted in 2023.

NCCER also released more than 15 individual level revisions for its craft training curricula. Each curriculum update included important content enhancements to reflect current industry standards and new advancements in safety, technology, equipment and other best practices.

Among the most notable curriculum updates was the release of Solar Photovoltaic System Installer , 2nd Edition. This highly anticipated title offers a robust modernization of NCCER's solar training, which was first released in 2011. The curriculum's second edition is designed to support skilled professionals in the booming solar sector, which has seen project and workforce demands grow amid green energy legislation and other industry initiatives.

Other 2024 releases that serve the surging workforce needs include the complete fourth editions for both the Industrial Maintenance Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Operations programs. In addition, the popular Welding curriculum saw the completion of its sixth edition updates with the release of its final two levels.

Helping to expand access to high-quality training and credentials for an increasingly diverse workforce, NCCER also released several new Spanish language translations, including the first two levels of Electrical , 11th Edition. In partnership with TIC – The Industrial Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation, several titles within NCCER's Power Line Worker program were also published in Spanish.

NCCER aims to improve lives through construction education. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the construction industry, NCCER develops training and credentialing materials thanks to corporate and individual support. To learn more about how you can support NCCER, visit the NCCER website .

For the full selection of construction education products released by NCCER in 2024, see below:

New Certification Programs

Construction Foreman Certification Program

Updated Curriculum



Solar Photovoltaic System Installer, 2nd Edition

Managing Electrical Hazards, 6th Edition

Plumbing Level 3, 5th Edition

Advanced Carpentry: Frame and Finish, 6th Edition

HVACR Levels 2-3, 6th Edition

Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Levels 1-4, 4th Edition

Drywall Level 2, 2nd Edition

Heavy Equipment Operations, Levels 1-3, 4th Edition Welding Levels 3-4, 6th Edition

Translations



Introduction to the Power Industry (Introducción a la industria de energía)

Power Line Worker Level 1 (Trabajador de línea eléctrica nivel 1)

Power Line Worker: Substation Level 2 (Trabajador de línea eléctrica: Subestación nivel 2)

Power Line Worker: Transmission Level 2 (Trabajador de línea eléctrica: Transmisión nivel 2)

Power Line Worker: Substation Level 3 (Trabajador de línea eléctrica: Subestación nivel 3)

Electrical Level 1, 11th Edition (Electricidad nivel 1) Electrical Level 2, 11th Edition (Electricidad nivel 2)

NCCERconnect



Introduction to Solar Photovoltaics, 2nd Edition

Solar Photovoltaic System Installer, 2nd Edition

Fundamentals of Crew Leadership, 4th Edition

Welding Level 2, 6th Edition Plumbing Level 3, 5th Edition

To learn more about NCCER's programs and curricula, visit NCCER's programs and crafts page.

###

About NCCER – The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit education foundation and the leading provider of construction education for industry and career and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER's programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals and learners receive industry-recognized credentials and certifications. To learn more, visit .

Attachment

NCCER 2024 Curriculum

CONTACT: Alexis Harwood NCCER 386.518.6500 x5511 ...